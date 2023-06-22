Transfer Market

Sandro Tonali agrees personal terms with Newcastle United as move from AC Milan imminent – Report

News from Italy that Sandro Tonali and Newcastle United have reached agreement on personal terms.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting that his information is that a six year contract has been agreed with the player, up to the end of June 2029.

Something which would be in line with Eddie Howe’s previous big money signings of younger players, where a five or six years contract is the norm.

The personal terms is of course just one part of the equation but Romano (amongst others) says that the overall deal is just have the finishing touches applied / agreed before an official announcement.

Dan Ashworth having travelled to Milan, after negotiations via intermediaries had brought the transfer close to a conclusion.

Fabrizio Romano says that his info is that the personal terms will see Newcastle United pay Sandro Tonali an €8m (approx £6.9m) salary per season plus €2m (approx £1.7m) add-ons.

I guess add-ons in this instance is a reference to a signing on fee or similar, whilst £6.9m per year is roughly £140,000 a week, which basically ties in with previous reports on Sandro Tonali set to more than double his current wage and become Newcastle’s top wage earner. Though very likely that Newcastle United will act quickly to give likes of Bruno Guimaraes parity with this seemingly imminent new signing.

Sandro Tonali will captain Italy at this month’s Under-21 Euros and they start with a group game against France on Thursday night (tonight) at 7.45pm, earlier, Anthony Gordon and England take on the Czech Republic in their opening group match at 5pm.

Italy will play their three group games in Romania at the Cluj Arena and play Switzerland on Sunday in their second group game, before on Wednesday the third and final one against Norway.

The tournament is jointly hosted by Romania and Georgia, with quarters finals on 1 and 2 July, the semis on Wednesday 5 July, then the final on Saturday 8 July.

