Sandro Tonali agent explains exactly where the AC Milan to Newcastle United deal is at – Update

Newcastle United fans eager to see the Sandro Tonali move officially announced.

The potential transfer first made public in the media on Tuesday, then seemingly accelerating as the week progressed.

With countless media stories about what is and isn’t supposedly happening, NUFC supporters simply wanting to hear that the finishing line has been crossed and an official announcement made on the Sandro Tonali signing.

The midfielder is currently in Romania for the Under 21s Euros and the player’s agent Beppe Riso and a representative from Newcastle flew out to meet him on Friday.

When arriving back in Milan late last night, Beppe Riso was quizzed by Italian journalists as to what was happening.

Sandro Tonali agent Beppe Riso talking to Italian media, asked if the Sandro Tonali transfer to Newcastle United was now completed – 23 June 2023:

“Not yet, there are still a few days and a few things to work out.

“The lad is relaxed, he knows that when such an important offer comes in, it is difficult for both the club and the player to turn down.

“We have agreed personal terms.

“So the clubs are working out the final details.

“Once that is done, he will undergo the medical over the next few days.

“The lad is focused on the national team.

“It’s a matter of bonuses and technical details [to be still sorted], red tape.

“I can confirm though that it is a six year contract.

“I am satisfied because it is a great operation.

“Sandro knows that in this move he will be helping both Milan and his first club Brescia, who he loves very much.

“It is also a perfect project for him.

“They [Newcastle United] want him at all costs and he will become a reference point for the squad.”

Reading between the lines, I think that the deal in reality is all done, that if it wasn’t for this involvement with the Under 21s, the transfer would be getting announced imminently.

Whilst there are a number of days between each group game when a medical could potentially take place, I think that especially as captain, Sandro Tonali won’t want to be missing what would likely be a full day of preparation towards the next match.

Italy will also play their other two group matches at the Cluj Arena, with Switzerland on Sunday in their second group game, before on Wednesday the third and final one against Norway.

A defeat in either would automatically mean Italy’s exit from the competition, whilst only two wins would guarantee progress to the quarter-finals.

I think once their exit is confirmed, at whatever point, then the medical will happen straight away and official confirmation of the Newcastle United move to swiftly follow.

If Italy did progress, he tournament quarter-finals are on 1 and 2 July, the semis on Wednesday 5 July, then the final on Saturday 8 July.

