Opinion

Sam Fender, Adam Pearson and getting there early to avoid big queue for Newcastle United home shirt…

Bit of a new experience for me this Saturday morning then.

After a couple of weeks of admiring the rumoured leaked pictures of the new Newcastle United kit followed by the buzz of having it confirmed as being absolutely true and on sale at 8am this morning, I bundled my lad Blake in the car and set off at twenty past seven to get him kitted out for the new season.

I have to admit, I wasn’t sure what to expect when we arrived at St James’ Park, but it was probably a bit of a shock to see the queue snaking along Strawberry place.

By the time I’d visited Greggs for a coffee, it was snaking around the corner and pretty much doubled in size by the time the doors actually opened. I was starting to worry if the two hours I’d put on the car was enough but we were swiftly into the club shop when the doors opened.

While queuing, I’d had a bit of a thought racing around my head.

As an adult in the later stages of youth, it hasn’t been my thing to buy kits in a while. I did get the blue away shirt last year but that was because I play for a football team that wears blue. However, when the league cup final came around I found myself wanting the latest effort to contribute to turning Wembley black and white. I didn’t get it (went retro instead), but thoughts of a potential repeat occurrence were in my head when I found myself staring in admiration at the new design.

Classic black and white stripes, not too thin, not too thick, no nonsense around the shoulders. Proper stitched in badge, that 80s throwback collar and the new sponsor adding to the look of the whole thing in tasteful monochrome. I have to confess reader, I wanted it. It was while percolating these very thoughts while stood in line that the message came through from Mrs S, asking if I wanted one as a Fathers Day present from the kids. I can strongly recommend getting yourself a good lass as a wife.

So, in we went and it was bedlam. Some shirts downstairs, some upstairs. There was a small selection of tops with the Champions League badge already on the sleeve (including a small advert stitched underneath it for something or other) which flew out quickly, but these can be added after the event for an extra £9. I’m doing that too.

So I grabbed a set of stripes in each of our respective sizes and made my choice between the two enormous queues to pay on each floor.

We were a few minutes into queuing when Blake’s mate Olly turned up with his father brandishing a similar armful of kit.

A godsend as the boys entertained each other during a good half hour of waiting in line.

I also need to give credit to the ubiquitous Adam Pearson here, who was of course making a video in the shop for his YouTube channel.

With all of the staff occupying the tills, he was able to answer my questions about printing. He practically works here anyway.

The questions about printing were to confirm the CL design can be added later, but also that any printing today would see you joining your third queue of the morning, with a projected two hour wait in this one. Blake had wanted his top printed in tribute to Blyth’s finest, so if someone out there can please confirm that Dan Burn is keeping number 33 next season, please respond. I’ll be heading back on Tuesday to get Blake’s number and my Champions League trimmings.

A couple of bits you may have missed: there are new, slightly larger numbers this year and a revised design for the Premier League sleeve badge, just the outline of the lion’s head with no circle around it. So if you’re getting additions from unofficial outlets make sure they’re not out of date. Also, the only socks on sale were black (though there are home black shorts AND white shorts to choose from), with no indication on the packet that they’re an alternative. So if, like me, that photo of Bruno had you terrified we were about to obligingly curse the season with white socks, there may be some hope.

So, we got kitted out in full amidst a buzzing atmosphere that has been missing for so long.

If this is the first hour of sales, the mind boggles as to how many of these kits they’re going to shift. That’s before a second and third kit come out, and if they’re savvy enough to have tapped into the desire for a silver pinstriped effort, or the long absent yellow and green I’ve been shouting for for years, there’s likely to be a good few bob made here.

I don’t know the process between sales and profits to NUFC (Ashley tied this up to make sure it was as minimal as possible but hopefully there’s been a good degree of extrication by the new board). However, if kit sales can boost financial fair play there could well be a new striker paid for here.

Finally, that one last question.

I’m away to see Sam Fender tonight and I’m wearing my new shirt. The comments I’ve seen online from bitter mackems insulting us for this just made me want to do it more.

We’re in the Champions League, have an award winning international star playing a hometown gig at a sell out St James’ Park and tons of happy Mags are queuing up for our lovely new kit.

What’s not to love about today in Geordieland?

You can follow the author on Twitter @Mr_Dolf

