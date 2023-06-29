News

Roberto De Zerbi gives his verdict on Newcastle United signing Sandro Tonali

Roberto De Zerbi was one of the top performing managers in the Premier League last season.

Having managed Sassuolo, Benevento and Shakhtar Donetsk, the Italian boss taking over at Brighton in September 2022.

Roberto De Zerbi having been forced to part company with Shakhtar Donetsk in July 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Roberto De Zerbi has been back in Italy this summer and as part of his trip, has been to give a talk at the Coverciano training ground, which is where future managers / coaches go to pass their coaching badges.

The now Brighton boss talking to coaches and directors and former Serie A players.

However, no surprise that he was asked about the big topic of the moment in Serie A.

Roberto De Zerbi started his playing career at AC Milan, going through the youth system there.

The Brighton manager asked what he thinks about the Sandro Tonali move from his old club AC Milan to Newcastle United:

“I think and hope that he will do well.

“Sandro Tonali has everything it takes to make his mark in England.”

Roberto De Zerbi was actually born in Brescia and it was that city’s football team where Tonali started his playing career, before AC Milan swooped in 2020.

It was Graham Potter’s exit to Chelsea that gave Roberto De Zerbi his chance in the Premier League and predictably we had the vast majority of English pundits, journalists etc writing him off, simply because he hadn’t managed in England before.

Roberto Di Zerbi embarrassed the lot of them and having only just turned 44 (a year younger than Eddie Howe!) this month, very interesting to see what happens next with him at Brighton and possibly beyond, this is what he had to say to the Italian media:

“I have enjoyed myself from the start in this profession, not just this season.

“When things go well, there are even more expectations and pressure, a bit like when I received compliments from Pep Guardiola.

“We Italians have that special passion, just look at how well our teams did in European competitions this season.

“I would like to return to Italy in future.

“I don’t know if it’ll be in one, two, three, four or five years.

“Not too many… because coaching is a stressful profession.

“I don’t consider it a priority now, as I would like to continue coaching and enjoying myself the way I have done in recent years.”

