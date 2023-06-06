Opinion

Rivals forgot just what Newcastle United could be capable of…

After the Premier League played out the very final round of matches, we are now into the Newcastle United close season.

An ideal time to get a snapshot of views from Newcastle United fans on how they think things are going.

So we sent out various sets of questions to a number of regular / irregular contributors to The Mag.

Next up we have David Punton:

What do you find when you talk to non-Newcastle fans now about NUFC, compared to before the takeover?

You tend to see a fair amount of salty fans of other teams, who are jealous we got taken over by PiF.

The fact is, no matter what these fans may say, and this applies to SAFC in particular, they would all be dancing in the street if they got the deal that landed at NUFC in October 2021.

There seems a fait bit of jealousy and denial about how good this has the potential to be. The financial fair play regs are the only thing that holds it back but that can be overcome in time.

All of a sudden it’s actually Man City fans who are the ones who are most happy for NUFC, as they see it as something on a par with their life changing takeover in 2008.

Football is a fickle beast. We have a huge amount of haters now, from fans who never seemed to see the damage Mike Ashley did.

Fact is, Ashley’s ruinous reign put us back into a pigeon hole. Rivals forgot just what Newcastle United could be capable of, and now they are being reminded, and they just don’t like it. It’s the nature of the beast.

As Kevin Keegan said, Newcastle is momentum club. We have that now. The juggernaut is back.

How big a priority do you think it is to have a much bigger stadium capacity? Is there a tipping point where you feel you would support leaving St James’ Park due to necessity?

We simply cannot leave St James’ Park.

There is just no way I personally want to see us move out of our spiritual home to something out of town away from Barrack Road.

There is no tipping point for me. We should stay where we.

What needs to happen is a stadium expansion. They need to add that extra tier on to the Gallowgate end and Milburn corner. It would take a big plan and a lot of work but it could be done.

They also need to completely refit the concourses with better facilities, food and drink outlets, nice toilets etc.

When you daydream, which current NUFC player would you like to be?

Sean Longstaff. From Newcastle and he’s living the dream.

The top five players (in order) that Eddie Howe has transformed in his 19 months at NUFC?

Joelinton: A once hopeless centre forward now a feared midfield general.

Almiron: Getting goals ands assist where before there was low confidence and desire to leave the club.

Murphy: Water into wine.

Schar: Restored to the side post Steve Bruce and a class act of a player signed for just £3m,

Longstaff: Another one almost ruined by Steve Bruce. The kid has basically no coaching for two years and was almost out the door. Now he’s back to his lung busting best. So good, he’s been a huge miss when he got injured. Cast iron lungs. Runs miles every game.

In the season just ended, finish top four or win League Cup final. How did you feel back in February before Wembley and how do you feel now at the end of the season about it all?

The contrast is stark. In February we were within one game of our first silverware for decades. That we lost out was the low point of an amazing season.

Getting into the Champions League was a magnificent achievement over the 38 games of a very tough league. I’m not sure it’s sunk in yet that we are in that competition.

Now that we are well beyond February it’s clear we have to be really happy, but if you asked me if I was top four or a cup, I would always say I want that cup. I want to emulate Leicester, minus the relegation obviously.

Five key stand out moments from the 2022/23 season. It could be a pass, tackle, save, team move, Eddie Howe decision, a VAR / Referee decision (anything apart from picking goals)?

The win away at Spurs back in October felt huge for momentum and belief so that has to be up there.

That Nick Pope save in the last home game of the season. MASSIVE.

Usually it is the goals that get the headlines but at 0-0, running on empty that sprawling late stop for Castagne sealed the point we needed as eked home to pip Liverpool at the post after a run in that saw our points lead eroded by some blistering form from the Reds.

Lack of injury crisis. We got away with it to a large extent. With a thin squad it was always a worry mid-season could expose the strength in depth but bar a few knocks we largely got through ok.

Beating Man Utd and Spurs. There were two massive home wins in the spring. Man Utd avenged 2-0 was a big step when we could have wobbled. Spurs was fourth vs fifth. Most of the Tottenham fans working in the London media perhaps thought they’d take this six pointer, but they couldn’t have been more wrong, as blew them away with some of the most blistering football ever seen at SJP.

Finally, you have to say Eddie Howe’s decision to stick with Big Dan Burn at left back was a big bold call, and the right one. There were many calls for a specialist full back to go in there but he stuck with the Blyth born warrior and it paid off handsomely.

The best 11 Newcastle players this past season, in order and marks out of 10 for each?

Wilson 10. Miggy 9. Joelinton 10. Bruno 9. Willock 8. Longstaff 9. Burn 8. Schar 8. Pope 8. Trippier 9. Botman 10.

Describe the typical build up to a game this past 18 months compared to before the takeover. How it felt, what you did differently, whatever?

The Mike Ashley years was all about doing duty and going for the banter. The new era is all about where the club was under Sir Bobby – winning, and expecting to win and knowing you will see goals and decent football product. The mood in the city has been transformed and everyone has a smile on their face.

