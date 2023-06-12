News

Rangers v Newcastle United to be televised live announcement – As tickets on verge of selling out

It has now been announced that Rangers v Newcastle will be televised.

Those without tickets and unable to be there in person, will still be able to watch the match live.

An official announcement (see below) from Newcastle United revealing the news on Monday morning.

The game will be shown live on both NUFC TV and Rangers TV.

This Rangers v Newcastle announcement also telling NUFC fans that the criteria for buying tickets to this Ibrox match has now dropped to one loyalty point, as the last few tickets are set to be sold.

Looking at the official ticketing site (at 10.55am) on Monday morning, Newcastle United fans have so far bought up 7,863 tickets, with only 137 remaining on sale of the original 8,000 away allocation.

***All 8,000 Newcastle away tickets are now gone, the allocation selling out before noon.

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 June 2023:

Tickets for Newcastle United’s pre-season friendly at Rangers are now on sale.

The Magpies will make the journey to Ibrox on Tuesday, 18th July (kick-off 7:45pm BST) to take part in a testimonial match in honour of Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor, before heading to the USA to compete in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series.

Newcastle have been allocated 8,000 tickets – the entire Broomloan Stand – for what will be a first meeting with Rangers since the two teams drew 1-1 in Glasgow in a friendly almost ten years ago, in August 2013.

When the fixture was announced in March, Eddie Howe said: “A trip to Rangers will present a strong challenge at what will be an important time in our summer preparations.

“Any time Rangers play at Ibrox, you expect competitive football, and we hope to contribute to a great occasion in honour of Allan McGregor’s achievements with the club.” A percentage of proceeds from the evening will go to charities nominated by McGregor.

Sales opened at 10am on Thursday, 25th May, initially to season ticket holders with 50 and above away points.

The requirement dropped to 40 on Tuesday, 30th May before the requirement was lowered to 30 points two days later.

On Monday, 5th June there was another drop to 20 points before the requirement was lowered to ten points on Tuesday, 6th June.

The following morning, season ticket holders with five or more away points were able to purchase tickets, then on Thursday, 8th June, the requirement dropped again to two points.

And from 10am on Monday, 12th June, season ticket holders with just one away point were able to purchase tickets.

Prices are:

Adults: £25

Seniors (65 and over): £20

16 and 17-year-olds: £20

Juniors (under-16): £10

The game will also be shown live on NUFC TV and RangersTV, with further details to be announced in due course.

Please note, supporters need to be logged in to their account to complete ticket purchases.

If you want to assign tickets/buy on behalf of other supporter numbers, your accounts need to be linked.

Once you reach first place in the queue, you have ten minutes to enter the site to continue your purchase – if you do not do this, your queue number will be rejected.

Delivery will be in the form of paper tickets. To purchase tickets, visit book.nufc.co.uk.

