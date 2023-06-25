Opinion

Rafa Benitez, Newcastle United and this stunning transfer record

Great to see Rafa Benitez back in work.

Interesting to see how he gets on with Celta Vigo.

Hopefully it will prove the ideal club for Rafa Benitez to get back in the game, after some bad luck and bad choices since leaving Newcastle United.

I thought this as good a time as any to have a look back at what happened with (permanent) transfers that were made with Rafa Benitez in charge at Newcastle United.

We all know that the Spaniard was starved of funds repeatedly by Mike Ashley despite the ‘every penny’ promises.

In the three years and six transfer windows, Mike Ashley not allowing him any net spend over the course of his time managing Newcastle United, the player sales more than covering the players who came in.

I make it 23 permanent signings Rafa Benitez made in total.

In his very first window, Benitez having to basically rebuild a team / squad that had been relegated and had a toxic combination of rats who couldn’t get away quickly enough from the ship they’d helped to sink, along with many players not fit for purpose.

Eleven permanent deals made in that first Rafa Benitez NUFC window, then only twelve across the next five as Mike Ashley reneged on his promises as soon as it looked like Rafa had Newcastle on their way back to the Premier League, Ashley not even allowing any loan signings in January 2017.

SUMMER 2016

JUNE 2016

Matz Sels (£5m)

JULY 2016

Dwight Gayle (£10m)

Matt Ritchie (£12m)

Jesus Gamez (£0)

Isaac Hayden (£4m)

Grant Hanley (£5m)

AUGUST 2016

Ciaran Clark (£5m)

DeAndre Yedlin (£5m)

Mohamed Diame (£5m)

Daryl Murphy (£3m)

Achraf Lazaar (£3m)

SUMMER 2017

MAY 2017

Christian Atsu (£6m)

JULY 2017

Florian Lejeune (£8m)

Jacob Murphy (£10m)

Javier Manquillo (£4m)

AUGUST 2017

Joselu (£5m)

OCTOBER 2017

Mikel Merino (£6.7m)

SUMMER 2018

MAY 2018

Martin Dubravka (£4m)

JUNE 2018

Ki Sungyeung (£0)

JULY 2018

Fabian Schar (£3.5m)

AUGUST 2018

Yoshinori Muto (£9.5m)

Federico Fernandez (£6m)

January 2019

Miguel Almiron (£20m)

CONCLUSIONS

CHAMPIONSHIP RECOVERY

I thought the sensible thing would be to split the signings into two groups.

As Rafa Benitez said himself back in summer 2016, first he would have to build a team to get out of the Championship AND then he would need to build a team to survive and then progress in the Premier League…

SUCCESS – Gayle, Ritchie, Hayden, Clark, Yedlin, Diame, Daryl Murphy

FAILURE – Sels, Lazaar

The successful signings are reflected in the fact that Newcastle United bounced instantly back as champions of the second tier.

The seven successes (in my opinion) all played their part in that promotion success and it was inevitable that one or two, out fo so many signings, wouldn’t succeed, Sels and Lazaar failing to adapt to the English game, especially the physical nature of the Championship.

I wouldn’t count Gamez and Hanley as successes or failures, Rafa Benitez needed a squad and with others playing so well, this pair got very games, plus injuries also played a part.

INTO THE PREMIER LEAGUE

SUCCESS – Atsu, Lejeune, Jacob Murphy, Manquillo, Joselu, Merino, Dubravka, Schar, Fernandez, Almiron

FAILURE – Muto

I would put Ki in the neither success nor failure category, he did an ok job as a free transfer.

A bit like Sels and Lazaar, Muto just never really looked like he could adapt to the game in England, with the exception of that game at Old Trafford, when for over an hour, the likes of Muto and Kenedy ran Man U ragged and went 2-0 up, cheated out of 3-0 and almost certain victory when the most blatant of penalties was missed by the match officials (if only we’d had VAR…).

With Mike Ashley reneging on the promises he had made to back Rafa Benitez once returning to the Premier League, it was very difficult that with such a desperate task just to survive due to the limited funds, to build for the future was all but impossible.

I find it amazing that in those circumstances, Rafa Benitez did what he did once in the Premier League with NUFC.

Atsu, Lejeune and Fernandez all did a good job and played their part in the survival task(s) but I wanted to concentrate on these other seven PL signings Rafa Benitez made.

Rafa spent £11.7m to buy Joselu and Merino. Joselu did an excellent job for Newcastle and Merino clearly had quality when playing, in a season affected by injury.

Anyway, for less than £12m Benitez bought two players who are now both turning out for Spain and will be playing Champions League football next season at top four La Liga clubs.

For a combined £11.5m, Rafa Benitez bought in Schar, Manquillo and Dubravka. All three currently in the Newcastle United squad and you have to say that both Schar and Dubravka have been incredible signings, Manquillo a very decent squad signing.

The promising Almiron that Rafa Benitez had playing so well after at last allowed a sizeable (£20m) transfer spend, has now really shown his full ability under Eddie Howe after having been ‘Bruced’ for two and a bit wasted years.

Whilst Rafa saw the potential in Jacob Murphy but I think initially it was all too much for him, Murphy lacked the confidence and belief in his own ability, then he also had the millstone of Bruce as manager. It has taken time but with the help of Eddie Howe, Murphy now proving a bargain at the £10m Rafa Benitez paid for him six years ago.

So, Rafa Benitez made 23 permanent senior signings in his time at Newcastle United and by my reckoning, seventeen were successes, three failures and three where I don’t have any opinion either way.

For me, that is / was a quite stunning record and tribute to the job Rafa Benitez did at Newcastle in the most difficult of circumstances.

