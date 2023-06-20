News

Rafa Benitez appointment as La Liga club’s new Head Coach is imminent – Report

Rafa Benitez is set to return to football management, according to breaking news in Spain.

Relevo report that confidential discussions have been going on for a number of days and now a conclusion and official announcement is believed to be imminent.

They say that Rafa Benitez will become the new Head Coach at Celta Vigo, filling the vacancy left by former Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal earlier this month.

Celta Vigo finished 13th in La Liga in the season just ended but only reached safety on the final day.

Relevo say that the Spanish club are now looking to move on from that and show ambition, including backing Rafa Benitez in the transfer market.

Luis Campos has overseen the negotiations, continuing to act as adviser to Celta Vigo President Carlos Mourino, as well as working for PSG.

The report says that Andoni Iraola was also of interest after leaving Rayo Vallecano but that he’d made clear he wanted to go to the Premier League and join Bournemouth.

Fair to say that since forced out of Newcastle United by Mike Ashley in June 2019, Rafa Benitez has had little luck AND made some poor decisions.

Difficult to say whether joining Dalian or Everton was the very worst, although Covid massively hit his chances of success in China.

Good luck to Rafa Benitez if he does indeed become the new Celta Vigo boss, it is now 17 months since he parted company with Everton and it has began to look increasingly unlikely that an offer from a Premier League club would come along, that would interest him.

Celta Vigo have never won a major trophy, unless you count the Intertoto… and you have to go back to the 1940s for the last time they finished higher than sixth in the Spanish top tier. So what exactly would count as ‘success’ if Rafa Benitez takes the job, is open to question. Certainly he may see it as a decent chance to do well up to a certain level and potentially get one more chance then elsewhere at a more competitive club in Spain, or indeed, England.

