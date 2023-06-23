News

Rafa Benitez announced as new manager – Official club statement

Rafa Benitez is back in football management.

The former Newcastle United boss back in work 17 months after he left managed at Everton.

An official statement from Celta Vigo on Friday afternoon revealing the news.

Official club statement from Celta Vigo – 23 June 2023:

‘PRINCIPLE OF AGREEMENT FOR RAFA BENÍTEZ TO BE THE COACH OF THE RC CELTA CENTENARY

The Centenary season, an unforgettable and unrepeatable event for Celticism, points to the fact that it will have a formidable leader from the bench: Real Club Celta has reached an agreement in principle with Rafa Benítez so that the Madrid coach can lead the Olívico team this year so special and 2 other campaigns.

Rafa Benítez is one of the most successful coaches in the history of our country and has directed world-class teams in the main European leagues: Liverpool FC, Chelsea FC, Real Madrid CF, Inter Milan, Naples, Newcastle United FC, Valencia CF, Everton FC and Dalian Pro FC, Valladolid, Osasuna, Tenerife and Extremadura.

The Madrid coach has extensive experience on the bench with a career that is difficult to match. Rafa Benítez accumulates a total of 1099 games at the highest level and in which he has obtained 549 victories, hosting a truly enviable record:

– Champions League

– LaLiga x2

– Europa League

– UEFA Cup

– European Super Cup

– Club World Cup

– Italian Super Cup x2

– FA CUP

–Community Shield

– Italian Cup

–EFL Championship

Both parties are confident that the signing will take place next July, coinciding with the start of the sky-blue team’s preseason.’

