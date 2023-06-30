News

Premier League TV Money 2022/23 share out – Club by club

Very interesting to look at this Premier League TV Money 2022/23 share out.

Club by club, what each earned from last season.

How Newcastle United benefited financially from their Premier League participation.

As a starting point and as a comparison, these were the 2021/22 Premier League TV Money share out figures, in this table prepared by football finance expert Swiss Ramble:

At one time the Premier League used to fairly quickly release the exact figures after the end of a season but in recent years it has been a matter of months before the exact figures have been made public, as in the case of these Swiss Ramble stats for 2021/22 which are the official PL released ones.

So with the 2022/23 PL season only ended last month, it is a case of best estimates based on the available information.

So below the Premier League TV Money 2022/23 share out figures are estimates prepared by The Mirror, which are ‘Based on last season’s figures, extracted from information published in a number of club’s financial results, and with an extra layer factored in on account of increased TV revenues, here are the estimated totals of what each Premier League team earned in 2022-23.’

Premier League TV Money 2022/23 share out estimated figures, as prepared by The Mirror:

1 Manchester City £170m

2 Arsenal £167.8m

3 Manchester United £165.5m

4 Newcastle United £163.4m

5 Liverpool £161.2m

6 Brighton £159m

7 Aston Villa £156.8m

8 Tottenham Hotspur £154.6m

9 Brentford £152.4m

10 Fulham £150.2m

11 Crystal Palace £148m

12 Chelsea £145.8m

13 Wolves £143.6m

14 West Ham £141.4m

15 Bournemouth £139.2m

16 Nottingham Forest £137m

17 Everton £134.8m

18 Leicester £132.6m

19 Leeds £130.4m

20 Southampton £128.2m

The most obvious thing to notice is that compared to the previous 2021/22 season, each position sees a club in 2022/23 earning a lot more than the club that occupied that same league position the season before.

This past season (2022/23) was the first of the latest three year deal(s) agreed by the Premier League with broadcasters for UK coverage and those overseas.

The overall impact when UK and overseas broadcast deals are added up, is significantly more money going to Premier League clubs. This increase is partly due to the Premier League making more games available for live TV, the most ever in PL history. This latest deal will see the same levels of money to be shared out in both the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons, before a new cycle of broadcast deals will be agreed to begin with the 2025/26 season.

Anyway, based on The Mirror estimates, Newcastle United are receiving £163.4m compared to the £127m in 2021/22.

This represents an increase of £36.4m, due to more money available to be shared out AND of course Eddie Howe’s side finishing fourth and not tenth. Newcastle United selected far more times for live TV by UK broadcasters in 2022/23 has also boosted the NUFC cash.

The way Premier League cash is shared, is actually one of the fairest in Europe, when you compare what the very top club gets compared to the bottom one.

However, as part of the overall financial picture, as well as the obvious fact of it meaning Champions League football, just by finishing in the top four will bring Newcastle United significant extra cash season on season, as compared to what we’d come to accept as the norm under Mike Ashley.

