News

Premier League official announcement – Newcastle United Red Bull Arena match now sold out

Newcastle United are one of six Premier League clubs taking part in the Summer Series pre-season tournament matches on the East Coast of America.

First up for Eddie Howe’s side will be Aston Villa at Lincoln Financial Field – the home of Philadelphia Eagles – before Darren Eales and Miguel Almirón return to Atlanta as the Magpies face Chelsea at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. United will round the trip off with a match against Brighton at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

An official Premier League announcement (see below) on Wednesday has revealed that this final Newcastle match has now sold out. The Brighton game the first of these Summer Series matches to do so.

There are five Newcastle United first team friendlies in total arranged so far, tickets remaining on sale for only two of them:

Saturday 15 July

Friendly – Gateshead v Newcastle – sold out.

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Friendly – Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out (for Newcastle fans).

Sunday 23 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Aston Villa (7pm – Local time) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Chelsea (8:15pm – Local time) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

Premier League official announcement – 21 June 2023:

‘Tickets for the Premier League Summer Series are selling fast – and the match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United on Friday 28 July at Red Bull Arena, New Jersey, is the first to sell out.

The tournament offers US fans an opportunity to watch a world-class line-up of Premier League players from Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea, Fulham and Newcastle in action across five major East Coast cities this July.

There are limited tickets still available for the remaining matches from just US$30* at premierleague.com/summerseries.

The six teams will compete in a total of nine matches between Saturday 22 July and Sunday 30 July at stadiums in Atlanta, GA, Harrison, NJ, Orlando, FL, Philadelphia, PA and Landover, MD.

Fans who attend the double-headers in Philadelphia, Atlanta and Maryland will be able to watch both matches with one ticket, with prices starting from only US$40*.

“With just over a month to go until the Premier League Summer Series,” said Premier League Chief Executive, Richard Masters. “I have no doubt this is going to be a memorable tournament for them, the League and the clubs taking part.

“We have a range of family-friendly activity lined up in each of the host cities alongside the matches and can’t wait to come out there in July to bring an exciting Premier League experience to as many fans as possible.”

Paul Barber, deputy chair and chief executive at Brighton, added, “It’s more than five weeks before we play Newcastle and to hear that the game is already sold out is brilliant news.

“We’re really looking forward to showcasing our club and the League to such passionate and engaged supporters next month.”

This announcement comes shortly after the Premier League fixtures for the 2023/24 season were revealed. The opening weekend of the new campaign sees Newcastle face Aston Villa, in a repeat of their Premier League Summer Series fixture in Philadelphia on Sunday 23 July.

Newcastle’s match against Villa is part of a double-header at Lincoln Financial Field along with Fulham v Brentford, who face each other at Craven Cottage on the second weekend of the new Premier League season.

Tickets are still available for this matchday of the tournament. Prices start from just US$40 and allow fans to watch both fixtures.

Commitment to US fanbase

The Premier League Summer Series aims to give as many fans as possible the chance to enjoy live Premier League action and is part of the League’s ongoing commitment to its US-based fans.

As well as high-profile matches and pre-season training camps, activity is planned in each host city to create a programme of community and youth soccer initiatives.

The Premier League’s long-standing broadcast partner NBC Sports will be the host broadcaster across the networks of NBCUniversal and Peacock for the Summer Series, with the Premier League’s international licensees broadcasting the event around the world in up to 189 countries.

