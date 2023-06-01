Opinion

Premier League clubs’ supporters name best away fans of the season – Intriguing

Who are the best away fans in the Premier League?

Which fanbase travels best?

Well, BBC Sport decided to try and answer the best away fans question for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Asking a supporter of each of the 20 Premier League clubs a number of questions about the season just ended, included was one that asked who had been the best away fans to visit their stadium.

There was a clear reluctance from some of the fans questioned to give any other Premier League fanbase any credit, with some going for European visitors, lower league in the cups, or indeed not making any choice. There were six who didn’t / wouldn’t choose a Premier League visiting fanbase, these were Villa, Chelsea, Southampton, Fulham, Man U and West Ham.

The 13 who did choose away fans of another Premier League club were as follows:

Newcastle United fans – Chosen by Brentford, Leeds, Leicester, Forest

Leeds United fans – Chosen by Bournemouth, Newcastle, Wolves

Forest fans – Chosen by Palace, Tottenham

Brentford fans – Chosen by Man City

Palace fans – Chosen by Liverpool

Southampton fans – Chosen by Arsenal

Everton Fans – Chosen by Brighton

Newcastle United edging it as the top rated away fans from Leeds United, four selecting NUFC and three choosing LUFC.

Always good to hear people saying nice things about you….

Brentford (Ian Westbrook – Beesotted podcast)

Best away fans: Newcastle supporters never stopped singing.

Leeds (Adonis Storr – The Roaring Peacock)

Best away fans: Newcastle United. I can’t pretend not to be jealous. Reminds me of 20 years ago, when Leeds played under David O’Leary and were seemingly on a never-ending upward trajectory.

Leicester (Chris Forryan – Leicester Till I Die)

Best away fans: It’s always nice when Newcastle visit town. I wish them well in the Champions League and to carry on smashing the ‘big six’ clubs.

Nottingham Forest (Saveena Johal – Punjabi Forest)

Best away fans: Newcastle’s supporters were fantastic. They were passionate, friendly and loud. It’s great to see their club thriving – the fans deserve it.

Now then, the more observant of you may well have spotted that one of the Premier League clubs’ supporters hasn’t been mentioned, in terms of who they selected. You are going to love this…

Mike Richards of ‘Unholy Trinity’ was the Everton fan giving the answers to BBC Sport and his comment / selection?

Best away fans: Everton fans when we travel. There is a lot of false noise around certain sides and their great away following. Don’t think any shone at Goodison Park, so we will take that award.

You have to laugh, the sheer pathetic nature of this.

I can think of a few more titles the Everton fans should have awarded themselves – most arrogant, most deluded, most on the pitch when they shouldn’t be, plus for sure this season – the fastest emptying home stadium!

As witnessed above at Goodison Park on 27 April 2023.

