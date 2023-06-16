Opinion

Premier League clubs on course to create new summer spending record?

Below is the ten seasons journey of spending in the summer transfer window.

As you can see, a massive jump in 2022 after a period affected by Covid.

However, the new record spending last summer of £1.92bn, was also more than half a billion higher than the previous highest, £1.41bn back in 2017.

Spending by Premier League clubs each summer – Stats via The Athletic:

£606m – 2013

£863m – 2014

£871m – 2015

£1.12bn – 2016

£1.41bn – 2017

£1.23bn – 2018

£1.32bn – 2019

£1.30bn – 2020

£1.15bn – 2021

£1.92bn – 2022

This Summer 2023 transfer window opened on Wednesday.

Premier League clubs now having until 11pm on Saturday 1 September to register new signings.

Ahead of this Summer 2023 transfer window opening, Premier League clubs haven’t been standing idle.

As well as countless other negotiations and potential transfers that are ongoing, a number of incoming Premier League deals have already been agreed these recent weeks.

By my count there are already 10 deals for Premier League clubs and £139m committed

This is the up to date Summer 2023 transfer window information and deals, via the official Premier League site and the BBC Sport site:

14 June

James Milner [Liverpool – Brighton] Free

12 June

Kevin Schade [Freiburg – Brentford] £22m

Yankuba Minteh [Odense Boldklub – Newcastle United] £7m

10 June

Youri Tielemans [Leicester – Aston Villa] Free

8 June

Alexis Mac Allister [Brighton – Liverpool] £35m

Jefferson Lerma [Bournemouth – Crystal Palace] Free

31 May

Mark Flekken [Freiburg – Brentford] £11m

16 May

Hamed Traore [Sassuolo – Bournemouth] £20m

10 May

Jordan Beyer [Borussia Monchengladbach] £14m

5 May

Joao Pedro [Watford – Brighton] £30m

A long way to go from £139m to then potentially topping £1.92bn, BUT never say never…

There looks sure to be some major deals made in the coming weeks and if Premier League clubs are selling players for big money, then that is very likely to see the cash banked, then swiftly reinvested elsewhere.

Declan Rice is surely set to move in the very near future, with Harry Kane also much talked about as a mover as well. James Maddison another who looks sure to be moving this summer, others from the relegated clubs also to move to clubs who will be in the top flight this coming season, David Raya taken from Brentford, Brighton set to lose more…

The sooner the spending starts, the more chance you feel of that new spending record from last summer coming under threat.

Big questions to answer as well, in terms of what we will see from Chelsea this time after two crazy windows under their new owners, whilst if Man U are taken over, will they then have a pot of Qatari gold to spend?

