Premier League clubs on course for spending record with Declan Rice and Sandro Tonali set to be announced
Can Premier League clubs break records again?
Below is the ten seasons journey of spending in the summer transfer window.
As you can see, a massive jump in 2022 after a period affected by Covid.
However, the new record spending last summer of £1.92bn, was also more than half a billion higher than the previous highest, £1.41bn back in 2017.
Spending by Premier League clubs each summer:
£606m – 2013
£863m – 2014
£871m – 2015
£1.12bn – 2016
£1.41bn – 2017
£1.23bn – 2018
£1.32bn – 2019
£1.30bn – 2020
£1.15bn – 2021
£1.92bn – 2022
This Summer 2023 transfer window opened on Wednesday 14 June, the first of 80 days.
Premier League clubs having until 11pm on Saturday 1 September to register new signings.
With 15 days of the transfer window gone, by my count there are already 22 deals for Premier League clubs and £390m committed.
With Arsenal’s £105m purchase of Declan Rice imminent, along with Newcastle United set to announce £52m Sandro Tonali, that would take the total to £547m already, that would take it to already past 28% of that record £1.92bn total in summer 2022, with currently only 18% of the transfer window days gone..
With countless massive deals in the planning and still 65 transfer window days (including today – 29 June 2023) remaining for signings to be registered, a long way to go and every possibility of cracking £2bn when it comes to the spending of Premier League clubs.
This is the up to date Summer 2023 transfer window information and deals, via the official Premier League site and the BBC Sport site:
28 June
Kai Havertz [Chelsea – Arsenal] £65m
James Maddison [Leicester City – Tottenham] £40m
27 June
Mateo Kovacic [Chelsea – Manchester City] £25m
Guglielmo Vicario [Empoli – Tottenham] £17m
Lawrence Vigouroux [Leyton Orient – Burnley] Free
26 June
Kim Ji-soo [Seongnam – Brentford] £0.5m
24 June
Dujuan Richards [Phoenix All Stars Academy – Chelsea] £17.5m
23 June
Dara O’Shea [West Brom – Burnley] £7m
Justin Kluivert [Roma – Bournemouth] £10m
20 June
Christopher Nkunku [RB Leipzig – Chelsea] £52m
17 June
Dejan Kulusevski [Juventus – Tottenham] £27m
16 June
Mahmoud Dahoud [Borussia Dortmund – Brighton] Free
14 June
James Milner [Liverpool – Brighton] Free
12 June
Kevin Schade [Freiburg – Brentford] £22m
Yankuba Minteh [Odense Boldklub – Newcastle United] £7m
10 June
Youri Tielemans [Leicester – Aston Villa] Free
8 June
Alexis Mac Allister [Brighton – Liverpool] £35m
Jefferson Lerma [Bournemouth – Crystal Palace] Free
31 May
Mark Flekken [Freiburg – Brentford] £11m
16 May
Hamed Traore [Sassuolo – Bournemouth] £20m
10 May
Jordan Beyer [Borussia Monchengladbach – Burnley] £14m
5 May
Joao Pedro [Watford – Brighton] £30m
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]