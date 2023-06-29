News

Premier League clubs – New report shows the amount of debt each of the 20 have

A very interesting new report has detailed the level of debt at Premier League clubs.

Some serious amounts of money, totalling billions of pounds.

The report looks at all 20 Premier League clubs who competed in the (2022/23) season just ended.

This analysis below comes from football finance expert Kieran Maguire (The Price of Football).

His analysis is always excellent, giving an insight into the financial state of play, particularly when it comes to Premier League clubs.

He has now prepared the following table, showing the most up to date figures in terms of the amount of debt at each of the 20 Premier League clubs who competed in the 2022/23 season.

The net debt worked out as borrowings and transfer fees payable less cash and transfer fees payable:

Kieran Maguire producing this latest table of debts of Premier League clubs, after Manchester United released their latest financial results.

Kieran commenting ‘Manchester United’s football net debt (borrowings + transfer fees payable – cash – transfer fees receivable) is £912 million, second highest to Spurs, who have a shiny new stadium as a result.’

The figures above are based on the latest information available, which in most cases will be the last full season of accounts at the end of the 2021/22 season, whereas Man Utd release financial updates every quarter.

Seriously massive debts owed by Manchester United and Tottenham.

Arsenal another, whilst the ‘miracle’ of Brighton also has to be seen in the wider context of Tony Bloom bankrolling the south coast team with serious money.

