Premier League clubs given toughest starts to the season – New report ranks Newcastle United and the other 19

The Premier League clubs discovered the 2023/24 season’s fixtures on Thursday.

All 20 teams finding out in which order they have to play the other 19 clubs.

Everybody has to play the same Premier League clubs but who has been given the toughest and easiest starts?

Getting off to a great start can be season defining, Arsenal last summer getting a very generous opening set of fixtures and winning all of their first five matches. Looking nailed on at one point for the title, they collapsed spectacularly.

So which Premier League clubs have the best chance a great start to this upcoming 2023/24 season?

Alternatively, which Premier League clubs have been given the toughest set of opening fixtures…?

Interesting rankings via The Athletic – 16 June 2023:

‘The Athletic has ranked every Premier League team based on last season’s table. We’ve added in the three promoted sides Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town as the 18th, 19th and 20th hardest teams to play respectively.

We’ve totted it all up to give each team’s opening five fixtures a ‘difficulty value’. The lower the score, the harder the start to the season.’

1 — Newcastle United

“It was a superb first full season for Eddie Howe at Newcastle United last time out, culminating in qualification for Champions League football.

“This year, though, they have comfortably the toughest start to the campaign.

“A run of Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton over their first four games is harder than any other side.

“That’s four teams in a row who all qualified for Europe.

“Newcastle will have to be at their best in their opening matches.

Fixtures: Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton, Brentford

“Total ‘difficulty value’: 28”

2 — Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fixtures: Manchester United, Brighton, Everton, Crystal Palace, Liverpool – Total difficulty value: 42

3 — Manchester United

Fixtures: Wolves, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Brighton – Total difficulty value: 45

4 — Brentford

Fixtures: Tottenham, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Newcastle United – Total difficulty value: 48

4 = Bournemouth

Fixtures: West Ham, Liverpool, Tottenham, Brentford, Chelsea – Total difficulty value: 48

6 — Fulham

Fixtures: Everton, Brentford, Arsenal, Manchester City, Luton Town – Total difficulty value: 49

7 — Crystal Palace

Fixtures: Sheffield United, Arsenal, Brentford, Wolves, Aston Villa – Total difficulty value: 50

8 — Liverpool

Fixtures: Chelsea, Bournemouth, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Wolves – Total difficulty value: 51

8 = Everton – Fixtures: Fulham, Aston Villa, Wolves, Sheffield United, Arsenal

Total difficulty value: 51

10 — Burnley

Fixtures: Manchester City, Luton Town, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest – Total difficulty value: 52

11 — Sheffield United

Fixtures: Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Everton, Tottenham – Total difficulty value: 53

12 — Brighton

Fixtures: Luton Town, Wolves, West Ham, Newcastle, Manchester United – Total difficulty value: 54

12 = West Ham

Fixtures: Bournemouth, Chelsea, Brighton, Luton Town, Manchester City – Total ‘difficulty value’: 54

12 = Nottingham Forest

Fixtures: Arsenal, Sheffield United, Manchester United, Chelsea, Burnley – Total ‘difficulty value’: 54

15 — Aston Villa

Fixtures: Newcastle United, Everton, Burnley, Liverpool, Crystal Palace – Total ‘difficulty value’: 55

16 — Arsenal

Fixtures: Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Manchester United, Everton – Total ‘difficulty value’: 57

17 — Luton Town

Fixtures: Brighton, Burnley, Chelsea, West Ham, Fulham – Total ‘difficulty value’: 60

18 — Tottenham Hotspur

Fixtures: Brentford, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Burnley, Sheffield United – Total ‘difficulty value’: 64

19 — Manchester City

Fixtures: Burnley, Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Fulham, West Ham – Total ‘difficulty value’: 65

20 — Chelsea

Fixtures: Liverpool, West Ham, Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth – Total ‘difficulty value’: 70

