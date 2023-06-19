Opinion

Premier League club with shock sacking of manager on Monday – Unbelievable

Just when you think you have seen it all, Bournemouth announce they have sacked their manager.

Quite incredible, Gary O’Neil sacked on Monday!

Like most people, I had him down as one of the real success stories of the 2022/23 season.

Taking over after Scott Parker was sacked at the end of August, pretty much everybody had them down as relegation certainties.

Yet in his first job in management, Gary O’Neil excelled, by the end of April he had Bournemouth safe. A run of four wins in five, six wins in nine, taking them to 39 points with still four games to play. The third bottom club ended up going down on 34 points, the fact that Bournemouth lost those last four games is neither here nor there in the context of the whole season, it often happens once a lower team reaches safety.

Bournemouth were one of only three clubs outside the final top five that Newcastle United failed to beat last season.

In the final two and a half months of the season, Bournemouth won at home against Liverpool, won away at Tottenham and also defeated Leicester, Leeds, Southampton and Fulham.

To me, Gary O’Neil should be getting a new extended and enhanced contract, not the sack.

It is very difficult not to draw comparisons between these jokers running Bournemouth now, sacking a successful manager after six months of ownership, with the clowns at Chelsea.

The Chelsea owners set new transfer window spending records last summer but didn’t give Thomas Tuchel any say on who came in, this is Thomas Tuchel who they sacked after six Premier League matches, of which they won three and drew another. Thomas Tuchel who had finished third the season before and a year earlier won Chelsea the Champions League!

Chelsea owners then sacking Graham Potter just when it looked like he was turning it around, having won three and drawn one in a run of five matches before getting sacked. Making the brilliant choice then of Frank Lampard who won one and lost eight of his eleven Chelsea games!

I can’t wait to hear who Bournemouth will bring in as their brilliant replacement and if I was a betting man, I would now be putting every penny I had on them getting relegated AND the Cherries sacking a minimum of two managers next season!

Bournemouth official announcement – 19 June 2023:

‘We can today confirm we have parted company with head coach Gary O’Neil.

Gary leaves the club after overseeing 37 matches last season, initially on an interim basis before being formally appointed to his first head coaching role in November.

A return of 10 wins and six draws in the Premier League was enough to maintain the club’s position in the top flight, effectively securing survival with four matches remaining following a memorable run of results in April.

AFC Bournemouth owner and chairman Bill Foley explained: “Gary’s achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for. This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season.

“As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium.

“We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.

“Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club. I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary and wish him all the best for the future.”

The appointment of a new head coach will be announced imminently.’

