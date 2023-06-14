News

Premier League AGM official statement – Short on detail but all-time PL record broken

The 20 Premier League clubs have been meeting.

Representatives from all PL clubs attending the

An official statement (see below) was a little short on detail as it stated that the 20 PL clubs ‘…discussed a number of topics including strategy, football matters, policy, governance, regulation, broadcasting, commercial and finance.’

One detail they did include was ‘As part of the League’s ongoing review of the Owners’ and Directors’ Test, clubs unanimously agreed to amend the test to prohibit fully-leveraged buyouts.’ After what the Glazers did in 2005, it has taken the Premier League 18 years to get this in place!

One positive and of course what they will see as a major feather in their cap and some kind of ‘proof’ that the Premier League is well ran, the statement revealed ‘…that the average attendance for the 2022/23 season across 380 matches was a record 40,267, up from 39,950 the season before.’

The bad news for the Premier League is that when it comes to a year’s time and announcing the average attendance for the 2023/24 season, it is all but guaranteed to see a significant fall in numbers.

The Premier League relegated clubs were 11th best supported Leeds (average 36,566 home attendance – all stats via World Football), 12th best supported Leicester (31,887) and 15th best supported Southampton (30,585)

The three promoted teams had these average home attendances in the Championship – Sheffield United 28,729, Burnley 19,953 and Luton 9,854.

The Sheffield United and Burnley maximum capacities are only a few thousand higher at most than their last season’s second tier averages, whilst Luton also won’t have a capacity next season that is significantly higher.

Premier League official statement – 14 June 2023:

‘At today’s Premier League Annual General Meeting, it was confirmed that the average attendance for the 2022/23 season across 380 matches was a record 40,267, up from 39,950 the season before.

Grounds were fuller than ever before, with the average utilisation of stadiums at 98.7 per cent of capacity. This is up from 97.7 per cent the previous campaign.

Clubs also discussed a number of topics including strategy, football matters, policy, governance, regulation, broadcasting, commercial and finance.

Howard Webb, PGMOL Chief Refereeing Officer, also presented to clubs on refereeing principles ahead of the season.

As part of the League’s ongoing review of the Owners’ and Directors’ Test, clubs unanimously agreed to amend the test to prohibit fully-leveraged buyouts.’

