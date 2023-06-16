Opinion

Predicted Newcastle United team and second eleven for new 2023/24 Premier League season

Only 57 days now until we will see the Newcastle United team take to the pitch again in a competitive match.

The fixtures release on Thursday gave us the basic schedule of in what order the Premier League matches will be played.

However, it did include an announcement that the Newcastle United team will feature on live TV in the first round of PL matches, with Newcastle v Aston Villa to be played at St James’ Park with a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday 12 August 2023.

So what can we expect that Newcastle United team to be for the 2023/24 season?

The way I see it shaping up is the following.

My idea of the Newcastle United team, then in brackets the first choice replacements:

Pope (Dubravka)

Trippier (Ashby)

Schar (New Signing)

Botman (Burn)

New Signing (Targett)

Bruno

Joelinton

New Signing (Sean Longstaff)

Willock (Gordon)

New Signing (Almiron)

Isak (Wilson)

So my idea of the Newcastle United team would be:

Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, New Signing, Bruno, Joelinton, New Signing, Willock, New Signing, Isak

When it comes to filling those new signing positions, I am very confident of James Maddison taking that above vacancy furthest up the pitch. Having had two bids previously turned down, I definitely think third time lucky this time.

As for playing in and around our Brazilian duo in midfield, you can’t help but be intrigued by the coverage this week of Nicolo Barella potentially joining Newcastle United.

As for left-back, I can’t imagine Newcastle United won’t bring one in (who it will be, I have zero idea), although I do also think that over the course of the season Burn and probably Targett as well, will get plenty of games on the left side of our defence.

Assuming those three signings are made for the first choice Newcastle United team, as things stand, this would leave an entirely changed alternative Newcastle United team looking like this:

Dubravka, Ashby, New Signing, Burn, Targett, Sean Longstaff, Gordon, Almiron, Wilson

Up above I didn’t give alternatives to Bruno and Joelinton as I don’t think we have really got players who exactly provide cover for what they usually do. However, for this second eleven I would add Anderson and either ASM or Murphy to make it up to a full side.

Not a bad all change Newcastle United team!

Including ASM, Murphy and Anderson, I have in total named 23 players to potentially fill the Newcastle United first team and a full second team. Those 23 made up of 19 current Newcastle United players and four new signings.

As things currently stand:

Newcastle United have the following (amongst others) who qualify as Under 21s and are additional to whoever is named in the official 25 man Premier League squad – Garang Kuol, Lewis Miley, Yankuba Minteh (already loaned out to Feyenoord), whilst Elliot Anderson is also an Under 21.

That then leaves the following Newcastle United players who are still under contract, although some are sure to move on this summer:

Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Fraser, Darlow, Lascelles, Hendrick, Watts, Ritchie, Hayden, Gillespie

Karius and Dummett have both been offered a contract extension but no news yet on whether they are staying.

Plenty of scope of course these days for keeping a lot of players involved, you can now name 20 in your Premier League matchday squads with 11 on the pitch and nine on the bench, whilst it is 23 for the Champions League, 11 in the team and 12 subs.

