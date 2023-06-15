News

People underestimate just how big Newcastle United is – Gini Wijnaldum

Gin Wijnaldum was sitting next to Sven Botman on the bench in Rotterdam on Wednesday night.

The central defender staying there for the duration but the former Newcastle United midfielder getting subbed on with 75 minutes gone.

Gini Wijnaldum helped take the Nations League semi final to extra time but it ended 4-2 to Croatia and Holland left with a third place play-off on Sunday.

After the defeat, Gini Wijnaldum talking to reporters, curious about where he will be playing football this coming season.

The 32 year old saying he has no idea, after spending last season on loan from PSG at Roma.

When asked about his old club, Newcastle United, and their turnaround in fortunes since getting rid of Ashley and Bruce, Gini Wijnaldum a lot more forthcoming:

“Really happy because Newcastle is a really big team.

“I think a lot of people underestimate just how big Newcastle United is and how loyal their supporters are.

“When I was there, I saw how hard they were trying to get results and to finish as high as possible.

“Also the fans, who were standing by the team, were amazing.

“So, I think they deserve it.

“How they managed it throughout the years.

“I think they deserve how it is going right now.”

After Mike Ashley managed his second relegation in only eight Premier League seasons with Newcastle United, I don’t think many NUFC fans found it difficult to understand why Gini Wijnaldum was up for moving to Liverpool.

Once relegation was sealed, Mike Ashley was always sure to sell him anyway, the £26m+ the scousers paid, almost doubling what NUFC gave PSV the summer before.

In his only Newcastle United season, Gini Wijnaldum finished top scorer with 11 goals from midfield, with the bizarre stat that they were all scored at St James’ Park.

Indeed, used almost always in a more defensive role since leaving Newcastle, Gini Wijnaldum has only added another 19 league goals (home and away) these past seven years, playing for Liverpool, PSG and Roma.

Interviewed in summer 2017 after Newcastle United had been promoted instantly under Rafa Benitez, Gini Wijnaldum was asked about Newcastle United and what kind of reception he expected to get from NUFC fans.

Gini Wijnaldum interviewed in July 2017:

“Newcastle United are a club which is in my heart.

“They gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League.

“The fee was a lot of money at the time and a lot of clubs didn’t want to take the risk that they took.

“The people at the club and the fans treated me real good.

“I don’t have a bad word to say about Newcastle and I am happy that they are back in the Premier League where they belong.

“Will I get a good reception there? I don’t know.

“I heard it won’t be great for me but I still love that club.

“When I needed them, when I went there as a new signing, they supported me. I had a feeling they were happy I was there.

“When a club like Liverpool come and give you the opportunity to play in the Premier League again…it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world so I didn’t think twice.

“I wanted to make the transfer and I’m happy that I did.”

