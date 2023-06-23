Opinion

Paolo Di Canio discusses Sandro Tonali move to Newcastle United and what he thinks will happen

Paolo Di Canio has been discussing the move of Sandro Tonali to Newcastle United.

Still waiting for final official confirmation but to all intents and purposes, it looks a done deal for the midfielder to move from AC Milan to Tyneside.

Paolo Do Canio played for AC Milan in the 1994/95 and 1995/96 seasons and almost twenty years later turned up at Sunderland as their manager.

Interesting actually to hear what he has to say about Newcastle United and Sandro Tonali…

Paolo Di Canio discussed the potential impact of Sandro Tonali on Newcastle United – Talking to Sky Italia as reported by football-italia – 23 June 2023:

“I hope Tonali explodes soon, but he will find a physical football, with more pace.

“Potentially he will replace [Sean] Longstaff.

“Tonali is accustomed to paying in a 4-2-3-1 system and will need to adapt [to 4-3-3] and understand.

“Newcastle have a clear view.

“They have signed an established player who has already won the Serie A.

“He is already a leader, he has played in the Champions League and Newcastle have the ambition to play at these levels for a long time.

“He won’t be a regular starter, there will be rotations and we can already predict it.

“Perhaps he will become the captain and the leader in one year, but initially he will be one of the four or five midfielders that will rotate, because the Premier League is very demanding and Newcastle will play in the most important competition in Europe [as well].”

