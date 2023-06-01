News

OPTA star Premier League team of Under 23s – Newcastle United future looking very bright

A Premier League team of players who were stand out performers this past 2022/23 season, has been produced by OPTA.

This star eleven though, are all aged 23 years old or younger.

Very interesting to see only one Premier League club has as many as three players making this young team of stars.

This is that Premier League OPTA team of Under 23s (either under 23 now or turned 23 during this past season), as reported by BBC Sport:

Gavin Bazunu (Southampton)

Sven Botman (Newcastle United)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace)

Moises Caicedo (Brighton)

Phil Foden (Man City)

Romeo Lavia (Southampton)

Joe Willock (Newcastle United)

Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Alexander Isak (Newcastle United)

Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

Yes, Newcastle United the only club with three in the list.

Sven Botman, Joe Willock and Alexander Isak all having turned 23 during this 2022/23 Premier League season.

As we all know, claims of Newcastle United simply buying success these past 18 months are simply ludicrous.

Players have been bought, absolutely essential after a near decade and a half of Mike Ashley rule, but yet Newcastle United still spending far less than a number of other clubs.

As for if you compare spending at the various Premier League clubs over a number of years, then that really shows how feeble the argument is, that NUFC have supposedly simply bought a top four place this season.

Regardless of that, the really exciting thing is that the vast majority of the money Newcastle United have spent these past three transfer windows, has overwhelmingly been on young players, with their best years ahead of them.

The vast majority of the cash spent on transfer fees going on (ages at the time of their transfers) 24 year old Bruno, 22 year old Isak and Botman, 21 year old Gordon.

Whilst there have also been some absolutely cracking deals also done for more experienced players, the likes of a (at the time) 31 year old Trippier, 30 year old Pope and 29 year old Burn.

For me, two things are certain this summer for Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe and the NUFC owners will spend serious money in the transfer market AND the vast majority of it will be spent on players with their best years ahead of them.

