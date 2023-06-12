News

Official best Premier League match of the 2022/23 season announced – Newcastle and Spurs share the honours

The official Premier League site has announced the 2022/23 PL match of the season.

Newcastle United and Spurs sharing the honours.

The official Premier League site finding the winner by a series of knockout votes, whittling down a choice of eight to the eventual winner.

Newcastle 6 Spurs 1 confirmed the clear winner on Monday afternoon.

Football fans had voted each round.

In the quarter-finals, Newcastle 6 Spurs 1 outvoted Liverpool 7 Man U 0.

In the semis, Newcastle 6 Spurs 1 won out against Liverpool 4 SPurs 3.

Then in the final, Newcastle 6 Spurs 1 defeating Arsenal 3 Bournemouth 2.

Official Premier League announcement – 12 June 2023:

‘From eight matches down to one, we have reached our destination to find out the best single match of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

You, the fans, have voted and decided that Newcastle United’s incredible 6-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur was the most entertaining fixture of the campaign.

It was chosen ahead of the other finalist, Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

In a meeting of two teams fighting for a top-four spot, Spurs proved no match for Newcastle, who produced a devastating attacking performance at St James’ Park.

The Magpies led 5-0 after only 21 minutes thanks to braces from both Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak, with Joelinton scoring the other goal.

Harry Kane pulled one back early in the second half, but there was no Spurs comeback.

Callum Wilson came on to restore Newcastle’s five-goal lead and claim a win that helped them qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

The result also marked the end of Cristian Stellini’s time as Spurs’ interim head coach.’

