OB makes public – Sale of star player to Newcastle United is biggest transfer in the club’s history

Newcastle United have signed exciting teenage winger Yakuba Minteh.

Monday 12 June seeing NUFC make their first signing of the summer, the 18 year old will though go straight to link up with Feyenoord when they begin their pre-season, as the Dutch club will have him on loan for the 2023/24 season to help progress his development.

Over in Denmark, selling club OB (Odense Boldklub) have released an official statement (see below), revealing that this is the most expensive transfer in the club’s history.

OB (Odense Boldklub) official announcement – 12 June 2023:

After the summer break, Yankuba Minteh will swap the blue and white stripes for black and white as we have sold the 18-year-old winger to Premier League club Newcastle United FC

18-year-old Yankuba Minteh was on everyone’s lips in the autumn when he sent FC Copenhagen into the count in the very last minutes of the match, just minutes into his Super League debut. Since then, things have picked up for the young winger, who after a short stay at the Academy was promoted to the first team, and since then he has been a regular part of the squad.

Now it is time for a new chapter in Yankuba’s football journey, as we have just concluded the club’s biggest ever transfer with the English Premier League club Newcastle United FC

– OB has been a significant part of Yankuba’s development, and everyone at the club should be proud of that. We are now selling a player that very few knew when the season started to one of the most in-form clubs in the world, which speaks volumes for the work that has been done both on and off the pitch so that this has been able to let be done, says Björn Wesström, who is the club’s director of football, and continues:

– We hereby send a clear signal to dream that the highest possible level of football will come true when the work is done for it on Funen. I am incredibly proud and happy to have completed an agreement on a footballing and financial level that all clubs want to be able to do.

Yankuba came to Odense after two trial training courses in 2021 and 2022, where he had the opportunity to prove himself, and it paid off in the summer of 2022, when he signed a two-year agreement with the Academy. But already after a very short time, the young winger had shown himself so much that he could move up to the first team.

– He has developed in the club from being a player with exciting qualities to someone who has decisive qualities in the 3F Superligaen. Those skills, together with his immense passion for football, is what makes me believe that he can adapt to the next level despite the challenges that now lie ahead of him, says Björn.

This week, Yankuba passed his medical check-up with his new employer, and he is now looking forward to throwing himself into new challenges:

– I am so happy to have this opportunity. Every player dreams of playing in such a big league. It comes on top of a fantastic year for me, where I started playing in the U19 League and quickly came up and made my debut in the first team. It’s been really cool to be here, and I have a whole lot I’d like to thank for making this possible, says Yankuba Minteh.

During his time in OB, he has played 17 super league games, in which he has scored four goals and provided four assists, and he has also created a lot of chances and proved to be one of the league’s fastest players with a top speed of 36.3 km/h .

We wish Yankuba the best of luck on his football journey!’

