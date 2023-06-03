Transfer Market

Nottingham Forest confirm position with Chris Wood and Newcastle United

Chris Wood moved out on loan to Nottingham Forest in January (2023).

It was a loan with a view to a permanent move, with much speculation on what exactly the trigger would be for that long-term transfer.

Chris Wood started five games for Forest (plus two sub appearances) before picking up a season ending injury, the striker helping his loan club to one win and three draws, including scoring in a 1-1 against Man City.

The Times reported that their information was that three starts was the trigger for a permanent Forest move to be set in stone but there was no official confirmation.

Whilst everybody assumed the permanent transfer had been triggered, whether it was three starts or not, no official confirmation, until now.

Nottingham Forest having updated (see below) on their squad for next season and confirming that Chris Wood will become a permanent signing in 11 days time, when the summer 2023 transfer window officially opens on Wednesday 14 June.

I think getting serious money for both Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood in January, as well as both off the wage bill, was a massive boost for Newcastle United. Including the assistance the deals give when it comes to Newcastle United dealing with FFP.

I believe Chris Wood will do a job for Forest next season and if not for injury, would have contributed a decent amount these past four months, on top of that stand out moment when earning a draw against Man City.

With Jonjo Shelvey though I just don’t see it.

In recent days, it has been reported that Steve Cooper and Forest are desperate to unload the former Newcastle United midfielder.

In the five Premier League matches directly before Jonjo Shelvey made his debut for them, Forest won three and drew two.

In the eight PL games where he featured, they drew two and lost six.

After his laughable performance against Newcastle on 17 March, Jonjo Shelvey only made one more Forest appearance, 65 minutes in a 2-0 loss to Villa. The game after that was an unlucky 3-2 defeat at Liverpool but no Jonjo Shelvey in the squad, media claims that he had refused to go on the bench.

Jonjo Shelvey not seen again BUT Forest never looked back, showing great commitment and pulling together, they won three and drew two of their final six Premier League matches. In the end comfortably staying up.

Exactly who will now buy a 31 year old Jonjo Shelvey who has two years still left on a Forest contract that makes him one of their top wage earners…

As I say though, brilliant business done by Newcastle United in January.

Nottingham Forest official announcement – 2 June 2023:

‘Nottingham Forest can confirm its retained list following the conclusion of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Six senior players’ contracts have come to an end: André Ayew, Cafú, Jack Colback, Jesse Lingard, Jordan Smith and Lyle Taylor.

Six academy players will also depart the club as they embark on fresh chapters ahead of the 2023/24 season: Billy Fewster, Alex Gibson-Hammond, Ryan Hammond, Nicky Hogarth, Adnan Kanurić and Lewis Salmon.

The club would like to thank each player for their contributions during their time at The City Ground.

Serge Aurier has triggered an automatic one-year extension to his contract.

Keylor Navas, Dean Henderson and Renan Lodi’s loan periods will expire on 30th June.

Chris Wood’s loan deal from Newcastle United will become permanent from the summer transfer window open date.’

