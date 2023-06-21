Opinion

‘No way these Newcastle United signings will happen’ – Really? Four to note

Fans are eagerly awaiting Newcastle United signings in this summer 2023 transfer window.

Today (Wednesday 21 June) is the eighth day of the window and so far only Yankuba Minteh has been signed, though that announcement revealed the exciting teenage winger would be spending the entire 2023/24 season on loan at Feyenoord.

So as yet, no Newcastle United signings to directly influence the upcoming Premier League (and Champions League…) season for NUFC.

Whilst there are 72 more days of the transfer window to follow after today, the reality is that fans AND Eddie Howe would love to see the bulk of the incoming transfers to arrive in plenty time to allow participation in pre-season with their new club, so they can influence the 2023/24 season as early as possible.

Anyway, to this backdrop, I have been interested to read much of what has been said and written by those in the media and indeed by Newcastle United fans.

You pay your money and take your choice in terms of what transfer links / stories to take seriously and with Newcastle United’s new / current enhanced profile, that is an awful lot of transfer links and stories to contemplate.

However, as I say above, I have found it intriguing as to what journalists / pundits / fans have had to say, when many of the supposed NUFC targets have been mentioned.

I have been regularly hearing this kind of thing since the 2022/23 PL ended, ‘No way these Newcastle United signings will happen…’

Really?

There are obviously a certain group / level of players that Newcastle United couldn’t / wouldn’t compete for at this moment in time and this exists for all but a miniscule number of clubs. Every club has a glass ceiling of their own and signings above that club’s particular glass ceiling, can’t / won’t happen. In Newcastle’s current situation, nobody takes seriously any stories where NUFC are linked to say Mbappe, Neymar and so on, the same when it comes to even say Marcus Rashford when he is reportedly set to get a new £375,000 a week deal, as Man U desperately try to recover a situation they have ended up in, where the striker has only one year left on his contract.

However, in reality, this group of players who are currently impossible Newcastle United signings, isn’t very bug at all.

Yet, journalist, presenters and even some NUFC fans are happy to widen that to a far larger proportion of the players linked with Newcastle United.

In response, I would just like to mention these four for you to note – Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak.

Isak and Botman were much in demand, both still only 22 but with great CVs already, yet they both needed no persuading to come to a Newcastle United that had finished tenth in the Premier League.

With Kieran Trippier, having won La Liga and played for England in the final of the Euros in the previous eight months, he was actually the first through the NUFC door under new ownership, to fight what looked to be an almost hopeless relegation battle.

Bruno Guimaraes the same, he’d already played for Brazil and was a midfielder with some of the best metrics in European club football, yet he also arrived in January 2022 to play for a club very likely to be relegated.

Apart from Isak (Sweden had already lost in the play-offs), the other three signings outlined above, all also had serious aspirations of going to the Qatar World Cup finals.

Yet they all still joined Newcastle United.

So returning once again to the present day, why would anybody think other than that only a very small number of the players NUFC are linked with, are impossible Newcastle United signings?

Our club now has Champions League to offer, a willingness to pay competitive market rate wages, a competitive team / squad that has just finished fourth in the strongest (both on and off the pitch), most appealing domestic league in the world, an intelligent brilliant manager, a massive passionate fanbase, plus a club that is committed to a mid to long-term ever more ambitious plan.

The likes of Botman, Bruno, Trippier and Isak were massive Newcastle United signings, they were the most difficult ones.

Not saying it is now easy street for NUFC in terms of recruitment BUT things have changed. Now potential signings are being invited to join a project that has already taken massive steps forward and is promising to do so much more, whilst at the same time offering the chance to play alongside some real top quality individuals already at the club. Not just the four mentioned above, you also have the likes of England international Nick Pope and the Eddie Howe rejuvenated players such as Joelinton, Schar, Wilson, Willock and Almiron.

The Newcastle United hierarchy will now carry real confidence when approaching the summer’s top targets, make no mistake about that.

