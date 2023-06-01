News

Nine international matches confirmed for Newcastle United players in June – Full schedule

Newcastle United players in action in June 2023.

International call-ups for some of the NUFC squad.

Full schedule below, with nine international matches confirmed so far that will potentially involve Newcastle United players.

An ever increasing match schedule with demands growing both in club football and on the international front.

Exactly how much rest and recuperation some Newcastle United players will get this summer, is open to question.

Wednesday 14 June

Holland v Croatia (Sven Botman) Euro Qualifier

Friday 16 June

Sweden v New Zealand (Alexander Isak) Friendly

Andorra v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

Malta v England (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Saturday 17 June

Brazil v Guinea (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Barcelona

Monday 19 June

Switzerland v Romania (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier

England v North Macedonia (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier

Tuesday 20 June

Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier

Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon

