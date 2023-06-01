Nine international matches confirmed for Newcastle United players in June – Full schedule
Newcastle United players in action in June 2023.
International call-ups for some of the NUFC squad.
Full schedule below, with nine international matches confirmed so far that will potentially involve Newcastle United players.
An ever increasing match schedule with demands growing both in club football and on the international front.
Exactly how much rest and recuperation some Newcastle United players will get this summer, is open to question.
Wednesday 14 June
Holland v Croatia (Sven Botman) Euro Qualifier
Friday 16 June
Sweden v New Zealand (Alexander Isak) Friendly
Andorra v Switzerland (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier
Malta v England (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier
Saturday 17 June
Brazil v Guinea (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Barcelona
Monday 19 June
Switzerland v Romania (Fabian Schar) Euro Qualifier
England v North Macedonia (Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson) Euro Qualifier
Tuesday 20 June
Austria v Sweden (Alexander Isak) Euro Qualifier
Brazil v Senegal (Joelinton and Bruno) Friendly – To be played in Lisbon
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]