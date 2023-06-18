Transfer Market

Newcastle United transfer window plan – Informed NUFC journalist updates on where we’re at

We are now into the fifth day of this Newcastle United transfer window.

Just another 75 days of it to go after this one, before it slams shut at 11pm on 1 September 2023.

In the near decade and a half of Mike Ashley control, the idea of Newcastle United having any kind of long-term plan would have been laughable.

The Sports Direct owner simply wanting Newcastle United to crawl from one season to the next, spending as little money as possible, whilst hopefully clinging on to a Premier League place, or looking to get promotion back to the top tier on the occasions Mike Ashley relegated the club.

Now it is quite clear that Newcastle United is a club which operates very differently, with short, medium and long-term planning encompassing the whole club.

Obviously one of the things key to the club’s immediate success, or failure, is the business done in each Newcastle United transfer window.

At this early stage of the summer 2023 window, what we know for sure so far is that Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff have definitely played their very last matches for Newcastle United, whilst Yankuba Minteh is the only confirmed incoming transfer so far. Bought for a reported £7m initial transfer fee from Danish club Odense Boldklub, the exciting 18 year old winger has already been instantly loaned to Dutch champions Feyenoord for the entirety of the 2023/24 season.

Beyond that though, we await those signings and departures that will directly change the 2023/24 first team squad from what Eddie Howe had available in the 2022/23 season.

So how though do you make sense of the tsunami of nonsense coming out of the media?

George Caulkin has worked up a reputation over many years as the most reliable and informed Newcastle United journalist, both at The Times and now The Athletic.

In a piece for The Athletic on Sunday, George Caulkin has now given an update on what he understands the position to be regarding this latest Newcastle United transfer window:

Below are a few extracts from the Caulkin guidance.

George explaining how he/they work…

‘How do I work? How do we work at The Athletic? We have a high bar. We report when we have multiple sources saying the same thing. For a long time, we’ve known the kind of positions Newcastle want to strengthen, we know who and what we can rule out, and we know it because of speaking to people inside the club. When we hear something credible, we check it out, check it out again and finally report.’

As The Athletic runs via a subscription model, they aren’t reliant on headlines to drive traffic, so no orders from bosses to come up with 20+ Newcastle United transfer stories each and every day, as appears to be the case with pretty much every other NUFC media.

So basically, for myself and many other NUFC fans, when The Athletic / George Caulkin do run an article about the Newcastle United transfer window, it is no surprise I/we take a lot more notice than the usual drivel from the vast majority of the NUFC journalists.

What isn’t in doubt either, based on these past 20 months since the NUFC takeover and indeed the couple of years before that, George Caulkin clearly has the best inside the club access and sources than any other journalist. That doesn’t mean every single potential transfer will happen that he reports, nor indeed, will he report every single transfer before it happens. However, as I say above, you do take more notice when he reports on what he thinks is the position at St James’ Park.

Wages are significant factor:

‘It’s not just about fees, it’s about how those fees are structured and it’s also about wages. That’s a big thing at Newcastle, who have a low upper rate for a top-four club, with the biggest earners commanding in the region of £120,000 a week. As far as possible, they want to maintain discipline and harmony in the dressing room.’

When you see transfer story after transfer story linking Newcastle United with elite players, who have most of their career behind them and who are on massive wages, it is simply embarrassing. The ‘journalists’ who write these stories, or simply repeat them, basically drain away and credibility they may have had at some point in the past. As George Caulkin explains above, these kind of signings won’t be happening, with wages one of the key reasons why not. The idea of bringing in signings who would be earning vastly more than the current top Newcastle players is ludicrous, both for the impact it would have financially on the club AND the impact on those current top paid players.

‘January, they insist, took them to the limit of what they can do with FFP and although the Champions League and new commercial deals all help, this summer will be relatively tight. Earlier this week, an executive at the club asked me what I thought they could do to get the message out about FFP. I expect them to talk about it publicly soon.

My understanding is that Newcastle will look to spend around the £100million mark and, the way things are looking now, the bulk of it will go on two quality, elite players with the rest made up of bargains and perhaps loans. This is just a guide, though, and perhaps not very useful.

Newcastle have pushed things in every other window when circumstances have demanded it (which is a good thing; it shows they can be flexible and react quickly). Somewhere down the line, though, they will have to begin balancing the books and bring money in. All the big clubs do it. It can’t just all be in one direction.’

I think this carries a good sense of balance.

Like every club Newcastle United have to operate within the FFP rules. The Mike Ashley legacy both helping and hindering the new owners. Of course, the negatives of the Ashley legacy are far bigger than the positives when it comes to FFP, as is the case with every area of the club that the new Newcastle United owners inherited. Lack of investment and any ambition meant that serious money had to be spent just on avoiding relegation AND then further significant spending obviously needed to make NUFC competitive in the top tier, with also very few players that Eddie Howe might be happy to sell, who could raise any serious funds. The small positive of the Mike Ashley era was that the shockingly low spend on players in recent years, meant a lot of leeway in terms of allowing the new owners to put money into the club and spend on players in the opening windows, compared to the minimal cash brought in by player sales so far.

As George Caulkin also says though, is that whilst FFP is obviously a factor when it comes to what Newcastle United might do in this transfer window (or any other), his understanding is that NUFC are still likely to spend around £100m in this window.

George suggesting the vast bulk of this to go on two top players / signings, this very much echoes what a couple of the other more credible NUFC journalists have been claiming in recent days.

The man from The Athletic also adding that in the three transfer windows so far, especially the first two, the Newcastle United owners have pushed things further than maybe they initially intended AND certainly spent more money than the vast majority of the NUFC media were claiming as budgets at the start of each window.

Newcastle United have clearly brought in far higher revenues this season than they could have possibly forecast and budgeted for AND are already guaranteed far higher again revenues next season, even if things went really badly on the pitch, as Champions League directly and indirectly generated cash plays a massive part. So that all helps massively in giving the club far more spending power within FFP parameters AND if Eddie Howe really wanted a certain player (or more), he could also potentially sell ASM who could generate maybe £40m or so and is a player who wasn’t a regular first team starter last season, which is of course before whoever arrives this Newcastle United transfer window.

Imminent signings?

‘There was a sense that things were beginning to kick into gear last week. Someone at the top of the club told me it was time to get the window sorted but that’s easier said than done. It’s hope rather than expectation.

Howe would love to have the whole of pre-season to work with new players — it’s when his alchemy happens — but it’s tough when you’re looking at signings who can improve the fourth-best team in the Premier League and he’s already admitted “this will be our hardest window to date”.

The market is a gigantic game of poker; there’s an opportunity to nip in early and get a good deal or two, but the window stretches until September 1 and it’s often in the interest of selling clubs to wait.’

Again, a lot of common sense. As Newcastle United have got better and better as a team and as a squad, it becomes ever more difficult to bring signings in, as you have a smaller and smaller pool of players who can improve the team.

I think the smart money could well be on one or more squad signings happening, or even more such as Yankuba Minteh who are for the future, before we see one or more of those you’d see as automatic first team contenders.

Newcastle United transfer window priorities?

‘Newcastle would ideally like to strengthen with a centre-back, a full-back, two midfielders — one defensive — and a wide forward. Midfield is the priority, Dom, because Howe wants to push Bruno Guimaraes higher up the pitch, but tactical and positional flexibility has become a theme in this team. Newcastle have a lot of players who can play in various positions.’

I think this has been widely accepted for some time, that Eddie Howe wants / needs another right-footed central defender, with then potentially Lascelles leaving, another left-back, the defensive midfielder, then another couple of signings towards the front end – one a midfielder and the other a versatile attacker.

James Maddison?

‘Howe’s regard for James Maddison is well known and I think he would be a transformative signing, but where does he play? Is that really the priority? I don’t think he is and neither do Newcastle, but if they could get him, they certainly would… depending on how realistic Leicester City are about a fee (Maddison has a year left on his contract), rival suitors and personal terms.’

Leicester City have to sell James Maddison this summer, Newcastle United have already had two previous offers rejected. My feeling is that if Maddison himself wants to come to Newcastle then this deal will happen. With relegation and only one year left on the player’s contract, the Foxes are anything but in control of this situation. Maybe he will go to Tottenham… but my guesstimate is that Newcastle are Maddison’s preference and Leicester will be forced to compromise on an NUFC deal. Otherwise it would / could be a real financial disaster if the window ended and Maddison remained at the King Power.

Nicolo Barella?

‘Nicolo Barella has been on Newcastle’s shortlist for a midfield role and is a player Howe would love to work with. There was a representative from Inter Milan in London last week but when this story broke, we were told there had been no official contact between the clubs. As far as I’m aware, that’s still the case.’

After the frenzied coverage of the past week, seemingly good and bad news. The man from The Athletic confirming that there is definite interests in Barella BUT no move to Tyneside imminent.

Interest in these other players?

‘Yup, the Wolfsburg player (Felix Nmecha) is another name on Howe’s list; a younger, cheaper option, albeit with pedigree.

‘…longstanding interest in players like Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, both fall out of Newcastle’s price range at present; that has come from within the club, although I’m always wary of being definitive so soon into the window. They also like Khephren Thuram of Nice.’

A very interesting overview and whilst maybe not quite as exciting for some Newcastle United fans as headlines of ‘Neymar and Mbappe set to sign for Toon Army’… good to get some guidance on where exactly NUFC may be with this Newcastle United transfer window.

Very reassuring to hear the kind of names who are on Eddie Howe’s wish list and two or three of them to land would be vey nice indeed, as well as a squad player or two.

Things can never happen soon enough in the transfer window but a very different position now.

There is definitely serious money available to be spent in this Newcastle United transfer window AND just as importantly, the NUFC owners are happy to leave the decision making in the hands of the likes of Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth.

