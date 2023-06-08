Opinion

Newcastle United transfer window fears – This will settle the nerves

The Newcastle United transfer window is imminent.

Only six days now until Premier League clubs can register summer 2023 signings, starting Wednesday 14 June.

The reality of course is that signings can be agreed any time of the year, the transfer windows are just the only times that transfers can be registered and officially completed.

Garang Kuol was signed by Newcastle United in September 2022 but had to wait for the January 2023 window to open before he officially became an NUFC player.

Premier League clubs have already been busy ahead of this upcoming window, Brentford for example have signed a couple of players, whilst Liverpool are expected to announce a deal agreed for Alexis Mac Allister very soon.

However, back to the important stuff, this Newcastle United transfer window, what is going to happen?

As always, every viewpoint is represented amongst the fanbase. From one extreme to the other and everything in between. Those Newcastle United fans who claim a whole new team of elite superstars is arriving this summer, right though to those predicting the very worst.

Social media of course encourages fans to go extreme with their views / claims in order to try and get some attention but I am still surprised at how many Newcastle supporters have concerns that this summer 2023 window won’t be a very positive one.

Newcastle United transfer window fears – Settling the nerves

Eddie Howe says

I have to laugh when NUFC fans quote our Head Coach (‘Eddie Howe has said…’) as ‘proof’ that we should be lowering our Newcastle United transfer window hopes and expectations.

In the best possible way I would suggest never listen to Eddie Howe when he is talking about transfer windows, nor indeed impending team selections. Game after game Eddie doesn’t divulge certain information on form and fitness on certain individuals and regularly misdirects our journalist friends. So many times the team is announced an hour before kick-off and we (and the opposing managers!!) get unexpected NUFC team news. This was particularly amusing (in terms of our journalist friends) on a fair few away matches, where it transpired that a major player hadn’t even travelled, yet not a single journo had a clue.

Similarly, when Eddie Howe talks about this Newcastle United transfer window, in the best possible way, don’t believe a word he says. It isn’t a lie or anything else negative, when your manager is putting his poker face on and not letting on anything as to the real truth of the hand he has to play. What would be gained by NGE (Nice Guy Eddie – as one regular on The Mag, Tony, always refers to him) announcing ‘We are Newcastle United, we are now a Champions League club, we have a Billion pounds to spend, line up now to try and take our eyes out by selling us some of your (allegedly) finest magic beans…’?

In interview after interview, every press conference, Eddie Howe has every time played down expectations. Not as much money to spend as people think, maybe a couple of signings will be possible, FFP limitations, very difficult market and so on.

If you are still naive enough to believe all this as the definite truth because Eddie Howe said so…

Just go back and you will NGE saying very similar before January 2022 when the reality was Newcastle went and spent almost £100m on Trippier, Bruno, Burn, Wood and the loan signing of Targett.

Then once again ahead of the summer 2022 window, before £120m+ was committed on Botman, Isak, Pope and Targett. Throw in the £40m on Gordon in January (2023) and that is £160m+ spent just last season.

What the Newcastle United owners are saying

One of the NUFC owners, Jamie Reuben, has now given an interview very much in line with Eddie Howe’s pre-window utterances. Reuben playing down expectations, fans shouldn’t expect whatever, have to be realistic, they won’t be breaking FFP rules and so on.

I believe this as much as I believe Eddie Howe. Amanda Staveley for example has said similar before previous windows.

I have seen the media reporting this ‘won’t be breaking FFP rules’ line as though it is something newsworthy. Not a single Premier League club will break FFP rules on purpose, it would make zero sense. All that would happen is that you’d end up with big future problems, with massive fines and a transfer embargo potentially, plus other possible punishments.

The truth / reality is that with FFP, Newcastle United still have massive flexibility and it will be pretty much their choice as to how far they want to go in this transfer window. Champions League qualification and the money that unlocks, directly and indirectly (higher sponsorship deals etc), has been a massive boost in this respect, plus paying only a small amount down now and the rest in future instalments means that serious speculation can happen now. The only big factor to really consider is balance, because the more you stretch things now with regard to FFP, the less flexibility / ambition you could have in future windows.

Do you really believe…

Very ambitious owners take over Newcastle United in 2021, declaring that whilst relegation is of course the big immediate challenge facing them, the absolute intention is to be playing Champions League football ASAP, competing to win trophies, with the eventual aim of actually winning the Champions League.

So you have that, then the spending these past three windows.

So now you seriously think that this is the point when these ambitious owners will suddenly rein it all in and go down the slowly slowly careful route, just a bit of squad strengthening???

When Hall and Shepherd were in charge, NUFC getting to the Champions League in the 90s and 2000s was to a backdrop of them wanting to float and/or sell the club, they wanted to make the club finances look as good / balanced as possible. That is not the case now.

This is a long-term project and no doubt there will be a plan many years down the line, where selling Newcastle United at a vast profit could be on the cards. After all, look at what Chelsea sold for, what Man Utd are valued at, Liverpool as well amongst others. However, these Newcastle United owners are very much at the start of that journey, the club is rapidly increasing in value and they will want that to continue. As with pretty much any major business, that means major investment especially in the early years.

In the case of a football club such as Newcastle United, the economic forecast conditions couldn’t be better when it comes to whether further investment should be made. They have already achieved the most difficult, all but impossible bit, now only the third non-‘big six’ club in the twenty years since Newcastle last played Champions League football in 2003, to finish top four and qualify.

Now it is imperative that everything is thrown at staying there, in the PL top four and in the Champions League. Newcastle United need to spend serious money on new automatic first team contenders AND on individuals who will be seen, at least initially, as more squad level players. They will do both.

Assets

Buying players isn’t just automatically throwing money down the drain.

If you invest wisely you create valuable assets.

Some brilliant essential spending on Premier League assured quality and experience on Trippier, Burn etc. However, the vast majority of the money spent on young best years ahead of them, the likes of Bruno, Botman and Isak.

They have all just completed their first full season in the Premier League and I would say all three are easily in the £80m-£100m bracket now, certainly if for any mad reason NUFC did sell any of them, then they certainly wouldn’t sell for less than that.

Keeping your best players

I think it is easy to forget the dark Mike Ashley days.

One of the many things the Ashley era brought, was the fear each transfer window of who Newcastle United might lose, rather than any great expectation of who might come in.

Ashley always keen to sell if the big profit was there, whilst players knowing that if they had any ambition, it wouldn’t be satisfied at Ashley’s NUFC.

These Newcastle United owners will absolutely have no interest in selling the best players.

Whilst if any current top NUFC player now wants to leave, then you would have to seriously question their motivations.

Contracts

An excellent article earlier this week on The Mag summed up this factor so well.

As it explained, the very good news is that all of the key Newcastle United players that haven’t yet turned 30, none of them have pressing contract issues. Joelinton still has two years left on his contract and then it is three years and more on all the rest (Bruno, Isak, Botman etc).

At the end of this month no first teamer is set to be out of contract, whilst as for those who will see their current deals end next summer (2024), once again it is the club who will be in control. Schar and Burn are the two stand out ones but both will be 32 by the end of June 2024, so I can see them very likely to get another year added onto their existing deals, which I would be amazed if they didn’t want to agree to.

Trust in Dan and Eddie

When club owners are looking at transfer spending, they will look at the track records of those they are trusting to make the big decisions.

The track record of the people the NUFC owners have entrusted, namely Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth as the two main figures, has been stunning.

For me, not a single poor signing.

Anthony Gordon clearly needing time to adjust so far too early to make a negative call on him, Targett had injury issues that helped make it a bit of a firm dip compared to his loan form, whilst Chris Wood was an essential signing who did a brilliant job in helping Newcastle avoid relegation, NUFC picking up 29 points in his 15 PL starts in 2021/22.

When you then add Bruno, Pope, Botman, Trippier and Isak to the mix it is staggeringly good recruitment so far.

Why wouldn’t Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Amanda Staveley and the Reubens be trusting Eddie and Dan to push this project on further?

Starting with this vital looking Newcastle United transfer window coming up.

Newcastle fans will also surely now trust the likes of Dan Ashworth, Eddie Howe and Darren Eales when it comes to confidence in new signings arriving in a timely fashion. Trippier arriving early in that January 2022 window the first of five signings in the space of a few weeks, last summer it was Pope, Targett and Botman all bought in ahead of the pre-season training starting – Isak signing later in the window and possibly / probably getting to tipping point of happening due to Wilson picking up an injury.

I definitely see a number of key signings made in good time ahead of Eddie Howe cracking on with pre-season.

