Opinion

Newcastle United transfer exclusives – Becoming ever more of an embarrassment

Roll up, roll up, get your latest Newcastle United transfer exclusive here.

‘South American wonderkid set to sign for Newcastle.’

‘£181,000 per week midfielder to arrive at St James’ Park.’

‘Eddie Howe has decided on ‘brilliant’ 6ft 2 striker.’

‘Newcastle deal now happening on ‘Genius’ player Pep Guardiola loves.’

‘Move to St James’ Park now confirmed after ‘Deal breaker move agreed’ for defender.’

‘£97m release clause for ‘Great talent’ is no problem as Saudi Newcastle owners swoop.’

And it goes on…

The media is now desperate AND I mean, desperate.

As nobody buys newspapers anymore, the companies are becoming ever more reliant on making money online and finding it impossible.

To get the clicks to simply try and survive and not lay even more staff off, the headlines get ever worse. The content even more so.

For national newspapers / media this is the case, for local media it is even worse.

Running Newcastle United transfer headlines / articles has always been seen as a lucrative way of getting online traffic.

Now that Newcastle United could potentially buy any player in the world, this has now gone through the stratosphere.

The thing is though, running endless Newcastle United transfer stories that have zero substance, just means you become less and less credible. Assuming you had any credibility to start with of course.

A few Newcastle United transfer tips

When you are looking at headlines and the actual articles, here are a few suggestions on what to look out for.

As per all though headlines I started this off with, if a Newcastle United transfer exclusive, doesn’t even name the player in the headine, then pretty safe to say that the whole thing will be embarrassing nonsense, again.

‘Quotes’ are often used in headlines but then when you are reading the actual article, you find the quotes are invariably from some other media that they are copying the story from. Which when you dig back to the very original source, appears to be some obscure transfer website, where somebody sitting in their bedroom, still living at home with his mam, in England, France, Spain, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Greece, Iceland, Faroe Islands, or wherever, is churning out made-up transfer rumours for every Premier League club.

Maybe the biggest problem, is that in the sheer desperation for traffic / clicks, the media treat every single Newcastle United transfer exclusive/ story the same. Not all sources are the same BUT they treat them as so.

In particular, there are a very small number of very good Newcastle United transfer sources, where if they publish something, there is every chance it is true. However, with the media, national and especially local,, so desperate, they put these ones out the same way they do the rest. Every transfer tale is the same massive story for them.

So, for example, somebody like David Ornstein at The Athletic has proved to be spectacularly good with his Newcastle United insight these past 18 months, when the rest of the media repeat what he has said, it is very difficult to differentiate between that and the endless exclusives from these bedrooms around Europe, where everything is totally made up.

It is most definitely a case of less is more.

If local and / or national media are running ‘imminent’ Newcastle United transfer stories day after day, countless numbers of them week after week, yet none of them ever prove to be true. Why would anybody take them seriously, ever???

