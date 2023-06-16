Opinion

Newcastle United to put marker down early – Perfect opportunity

It’s always a lovely reminder that the football season will be back before we know it, when the Premier League fixtures come out.

Thursday’s announcement saw Newcastle United receive a mouthwatering set of games to open next season’s campaign.

Aston Villa (H), Manchester City (A), Liverpool (H) are our first three. Bring them on.

This is an opportunity for Newcastle United to put a marker down early doors and I reckon with the correct additions to our team and squad, we can beat all three to get off to a flyer.

With lots of good players being linked with moves to the Toon, the only player who I confidently think will sign for us is James Maddison.

This guy is made for the recently revived atmospheric St James’ Park and as I have previously stated, he would become a hero in black and white stripes.

Talking of which, I love our natty new shirts, complete with our new sponsor’s name emblazoned in black and white.

There has been plenty of them on show in Tynemouth, along with new Newcastle United tattoos, as the weather has considerably warmed up.

My mate and Toon fanatic Colin Watson has the best tattoo, that is the club crest in green with the seahorses wearing shemaghs and the lion waving the Saudi national flag. Absolutely perfect for winding up the ‘sportwashing and human rights’ brigade from Wearside.

Elsewhere this week, two footballers who I admired as a lad, sadly passed away.

John Hollins had a stellar career for Chelsea (two spells), QPR and Arsenal. A consummate professional he was noted for his modesty and always playing the game with a smile on his face.

Gordon McQueen was one of the finest old fashioned British centre-halves of his generation. He was Big Jack Charlton’s eventual replacement and successor at Leeds United, then went on to later join Manchester United for a British transfer record.

The Salford takeover saga also still rumbles on.

I’ll stick to what I wrote in one of my recent articles, which is that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos will become majority shareholders at Old Trafford.

It looks likely to be another scorcher this weekend and I’ll be watching the Ashes in the club with a few of the lads. The cricket helps keep me sane during the lonely summer weeks with no football.

My Ma who is nearly 84 is also going on her first foreign holiday with my brother and his wife. Even her love for the Toon has been rekindled and she has been showing an interest again since Eddie Howe has been at the helm.

As she used to tell us when the FCB was sucking us dry… “All that club needs lads, is a right kick up the jacksy to get back up there once again.”

It has certainly had that and the happiness all over Tyneside is there for all to see.

