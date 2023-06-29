News

Newcastle United to host pre-season friendly tournament at St James’ Park – Claims

There are now rumours circulating on social media that St James’ Park is to host a pre-season tournament.

Newcastle United have away friendlies at Gateshead (15 July) and Rangers (18 July).

The fly to America to play three Premier League clubs in the Summer Series matches – Aston Villa (23 July), Chelsea (26 July) and Brighton (28 July).

The norm has been for Newcastle United to play at St James’ Park the weekend before the season kicks off and a year ago Eddie Howe arranged for games on consecutive days / nights, with Atalanta on Friday 29 July and Atletico Bilbao on Saturday 30 July. The idea being that the whole first team squad would / could get a full match a week before the real action started.

The rumours on social media are that this is to be repeated but in the form of a four team friendly tournament, with claims that Villarreal, Fiorentina and Nice are going to be the other three teams. With Newcastle United playing one of these clubs at St James’ Park on Saturday 5 August and then another on Sunday 6 August, with the other clubs playing each other, fans getting to see two matches for the price of one.

Don’t shoot the messenger, no idea if this has any substance, only repeating what I have seen on social media.

However, after checking on the three clubs named, I am just wondering…

Fiorentina official site – 26 June 2023:

ACF Fiorentina have announced that the men’s team will begin their pre-season preparations at Viola Park on Wednesday 12 July.

Sofyan Amrabat, Nicolas Gonzalez, Christian Kouame and Nikola Milenkovic will have an extra week off owing to their national team commitments over the summer.

The team’s training schedule and friendly fixture list will be announced in the coming days.

Villarreal official site

Villarreal CF have confirmed another pre-season friendly. The Yellows will play against Sporting Clube de Portugal on Sunday 30th July, time still to be confirmed, at the Estadio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal.

The match against the Portuguese side adds to the pre-season friendlies that have already been confirmed. These are the friendlies against FC St. Gallen (15th July at 6pm CEST) and SC Rheindorf Altach (18th July at 7:30pm) at the pre-season training camp in Switzerland. From there, the Yellow Submarine travel directly to Germany to face Hannover 96 (22nd July at 2pm CEST).

Nice official site – 21 June 2023

With the senior squad due to resume training on 3 July, they now know who their first opponents will be.

Les Aiglons will host Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday 11 July at the training centre, behind closed doors.

Three days after this opening match and donning their new ‘home’ jersey, Les Niçois will show off their ‘away’ kit when they travel to Lausanne to take on LS.

In the third week of pre-season preparations, the team will travel to Girona, Spain, for a training camp from 17 to 22 July.

Four other friendly matches will be announced shortly.

The L1 season resumes on the weekend of 12 and 13 August.

All three clubs have announced some friendlies, all say they are going to name extra ones, none of them as yet have anything announced for that weekend of Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 August.

Watch this space.

