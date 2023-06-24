Opinion

Newcastle United tickets and especially the away tickets conundrum…

I went to renew my 2023/24 season ticket and of course sign up for the three options when it came to Newcastle United tickets in the cup competitions – Champions League, League Cup and FA Cup).

Now, over time I have had many a run in with the box office at St James’ Park (at one point, when it came to dealing with the box office I’d come to the conclusion that the way to get employed there, was first to fail a job interview at one of fat Mike’s tat shops, which would then put you on the career path to work in the NUFC box office…), anyway, after three phone calls I am all signed up for all our cup games (cue the Champions League theme going around my head).

I now have an account and so can check my total loyalty points, I am currently on 285 but I reckon a good 250 have gone missing….

Instead of going rogue Monk though, I console myself that I am in the privileged position, where I have the time and money to go to every game home and away.

So no dramas from me, although I find that four of wor lot have now left our travel group, so unfortunately tickets that normally get shared around the lads – the pool has just got smaller.

A while back, Simon Ritter did a brilliant post on tickets being resold.

In my experience of over 500 or so away games (whoops, rogue Monk again), I have never personally seen one spare ticket sold above face value, we’re a pretty tight bunch who look out for each other. However, Simon Ritter made a point I’d never considered, about resale and match package sites.

Unfortunately, the away games point scheme is now effectively a closed shop.

When a father’s / mother’s/ non-binary person’s time comes calling, loyalty points to get away tickets are now being passed on down the family/ friend’s line.

So I am putting this out there, what are genuine solutions to this? Such as e-tickets, non-transferable phone tickets etc?

Also, another issue I think needs addressing is, the folks who gave up under FCB.

Ok, I don’t mean match tickets next to wor Mandy, but rather a scheme that gives these folk some kind of access to tickets.

Thoughts please.

