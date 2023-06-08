Transfer Market

Newcastle United switch transfer targets due to prohibitive transfer fees and wages – Report

Thursday morning has seen a media update on Newcastle United and their transfer targets.

Six days to go until the summer 2023 transfer window officially opens on Wednesday 14 June.

Billed as an ‘exclusive’, The Telegraph say that Newcastle United have changed focus on the transfer window.

The newspaper reporting that their information from sources inside St James’ Park, is that ‘extremely high’ prices are being quoted to Newcastle United, with the suspicion / worry that due to the perceived wealth of NUFC and its ownership, clubs are quoting more for players than when approached by others.

The Telegraph stating that deals are proving ‘problematic’ for Newcastle United to do for the likes of Moussa Diaby (Bayer Leverkusen) and/or Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig), with wage demands also said to be excessive and beyond what Newcastle are willing to pay.

Exactly how true the above is, is as always with any transfer story, open to considerable doubt as to how much substance they have. I find it difficult to believe that when it comes to the crunch, any club would end up accepting a lower bid from another club than what Newcastle United were willing to pay, due to the selling club believing Newcastle’s owners should pay extra due to having deeper pockets.

What wouldn’t be a surprise though is the likes of Leverkusen and Leipzig holding out for the best possible deals for their outgoing star players. Similarly, when agents are discussing potential wages, they are going to start high for sure with any negotiations.

Regardless of that, The Telegraph state that with wages and transfer fees so high when inquiries have been made for certain players on the continent, Newcastle United have instead decided to put more focus on potential signings from closer to home, the newspaper saying NUFC in particular looking at players who have seen their clubs relegated this season.

The Telegraph name six of these players that have been identified by the Newcastle United recruitment team:

Leeds United – Tyler Adams

Southampton – James Ward-Prowse, Kyle Walker-Peters and Romeo Lavia

Leicester City – Harvey Barnes and James Maddison

Tyler Adams was probably Leeds’ best player last season and in his 24 Premier League appearances they picked up 23 points. Adams playing a key role in results such as winning 2-1 at Anfield and 3-0 at home to Chelsea.

Also impressing with the USMNT at the Qatar World Cup, Adams’ hamstring injury in March ended his season, Leeds only picking up eight points in the 14 PL games he missed. He cost Leeds £20m from Leipzig last summer and aged 24 he looks very much a potential Eddie Howe signing who can fit into a high tempo all action midfield.

On the other hand, James Ward-Prowse turns 29 in November and any thoughts of Newcastle United paying anything like £50m for him, are surely wide of the mark. With other clubs such as Tottenham claimed to be interested, Southampton may well get their money and NUFC I would guess only potentially interested if there proves not to be great demand and any transfer fee and wage demands were lowered.

Eddie Howe has made some stunning value for money defensive signings, with for example Pope, Trippier and Burn costing only around £35m in total. Kyle Walker-Peters looks sure to leave Southampton after indicating he doesn’t want to play second tier football and The Telegraph suggest he could be bought for as little as £15m. A price which could well interest Eddie Howe, as the defender can play in both full-back positions.

Romeo Lavia has had an excellent season despite Southampton’s relegation. He will cost significant money compared to what he has actually achieved so far BUT aged only 19, he looks a real talent. The teenage midfielder has already played for the Belgium national side and in my opinion, would be a great signing.

Harvey Barnes (25) and James Maddison (26) are within the right age bracket for Newcastle United but maybe doubts for some after the pair were in a Leicester team and squad that looked like it wasn’t giving everything last season on the way to the Championship.

The Telegraph say that Newcastle United are actively trying to at last make the Maddison move happen after two previous failed bids.

From what I have seen, I think Maddison would still be a great signing and playing in a better team, he surely could recreate or even better some of the stunning goals and assists stats he has previously delivered for Leicester. However, for me, I’m not convinced that Barnes would / could fit into Eddie’s all action Mags, working both ends of the pitch.

Not that I’m suggesting this in any way sparked the article by The Telegraph but last week Billy Miller had an article published on The Mag (Raiding The Relegated) which focused on five of these six (Adams the exception) as potential NUFC signings and is well worth a read.

The truth is, with some seemingly very good players having seen their clubs relegated last month, a lot of Premier League clubs will be looking at these payers above.

