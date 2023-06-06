News

Newcastle United star makes Europe’s Top 5 Leagues Team of the Season

One Newcastle United star making this top 2022/23 starting eleven taken from all five top European Leagues (Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Premier League, La Liga and Serie A).

The 2022/23 campaign now at an end around Europe.

So which eleven players have made the grade from top tier football in Italy, Spain, England, France and Germany?

Well, Whoscored have included one Newcastle United star.

The whoscored ratings use data from every single match in the top five European leagues, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.

Now whoscored have published their 2022/23 Europe’s Top five Leagues team of the season, the full eleven shown below:

The Whoscored Europe’s Top five Leagues team of the season showing the highest rated players in each position over the course of this past season.

Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier making the eleven, along with two other Premier League players – Saka of Arsenal adn De Bruyne at Man City.