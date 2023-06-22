Transfer Market

Newcastle United staff waiting for green light to fly out and oversee Sandro Tonali medical

Thursday afternoon has brought news that Newcastle United staff are now set to fly out to Romania, to oversee the Sandro Tonali medical.

That green light is expected very soon, as the deal is all but done.

Intermediaries having set up the basics of the Sandro Tonali transfer and then Dan Ashworth having flown out to conclude the final deal.

There is widespread reporting indicating that the two clubs have agreed on the basic transfer fee.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano saying that with the player’s personal terms also already sorted, it is now just for Newcastle United’s Sporting Director to oversee the transfer fee structure, detailing what needs to be paid up front and when the remaining cash will be paid in future instalments. Plus confirming the future add-ons if Sandro Tonali hits certain targets.

Once these details are confirmed, Fabrizio Romano says that Newcastle United staff, who are just waiting for the green light, will then fly off ASAP to oversee Tonali’s medical.

That destination for the Newcastle United medical staff and others, will be Romania.

Sandro Tonali is captaining Italy at this summer’s Under-21 Euros and they start with a group game against France on Thursday night (tonight) at 7.45pm, earlier, Anthony Gordon and England take on the Czech Republic in their opening group match at 5pm.

Italy will play their three group games in Romania at the Cluj Arena and play Switzerland on Sunday in their second group game, before on Wednesday the third and final one against Norway.

The tournament is jointly hosted by Romania and Georgia, with quarters finals on 1 and 2 July, the semis on Wednesday 5 July, then the final on Saturday 8 July.

Fabrizio Romano states that ‘Newcastle did same kind of ‘mission’ in Brazil when they signed Bruno Guimaraes.’

After checking back, sure enough this is true.

Bruno was on international duty in late January 2022 and Newcastle United medical staff (and others) oversaw his medical that was undergone in Brazil on Friday 28 January 2022. The player then signing officially for NUFC on Sunday 30 January 2022.

In the case of Sandro Tonali, I guess that if all goes according to plan, the Italy Under 21 Captain will play his match tonight and then hopefully everything else in place for his medical to go ahead tomorrow (Friday) in Romania.

