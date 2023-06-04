News

Newcastle United reach agreement with Borja de Matias to become main man in South America – Report

News on Sunday morning that Newcastle United have reached agreement with Borja de Matias.

Spanish media stating that the 37 year old has been appointed as the club’s main man in South America.

Under the leadership of Sporting Director Dan Ashworth (pictured above after overseeing the recruitment of Sven Botman last summer), Newcastle United are currently undertaking a massive expansion and upgrade of their recruitment and scouting operation, looking now to search worldwide for talent at both first team level and also the stars of the future.

Multiple positions have been advertised in recent months and many appointments made.

Over in Spain, El Comercio now reporting that Borja de Matias has agreed to become NUFC’s head of scouting for South America.

A change of manager at Sporting Gijon in January saw Borja de Matias leave his most recent role, when Aberlardo was sacked, the man (Borja de Matias) he’d hired as ‘assistant technician’ at the club. Aberlado recruiting him back in 2022 due to his vast ‘individual knowledge of football players.’

Heading back in time, Borja de Matias had previously been Sporting Director at Chicago Fire in the MLS

Ahead of that, Borja de Matias originally became known in Argentina for his extensive knowledge of South American football, ‘which led him, after a period as a television analyst, to Mauricio Pellegrino recruiting him for Independiente, first, and for Alaves in Spain, later, where he would meet Abelardo.’

