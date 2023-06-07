Opinion

Newcastle United players – Ratings for the 2022/23 season

The Newcastle United players have now got the chance to recharge their batteries.

The end of May seeing the Premier League season come to its conclusion and Eddie Howe’s team fully deserving of their top four spot.

Jonathan Drap-Comyn has taken on the task of giving player ratings for all the Newcastle United players, covering their performances over the course of these last ten months.

Nick Pope – 10

How can you say anything else about a goalkeeper with the best defensive record in the league?

When it comes to shot stopping and command of his area, he is as good a goalkeeper as we have seen at Newcastle in the Premier League area.

I have been quite critical of his distribution throughout the season, and let’s be honest, it is shocking, but that isn’t what he is paid to do. He is paid to keep the ball out of the net and he’s been bloody good at it this season. The penalty save at Leeds and last minute save against Leicester were so crucial in pushing us over the line for top four.

Loris Karius – N/A

Hard to tell with Karius what has happened to him.

Talk that Newcastle are keen for him to extend his contract can only be a positive as to how he applied himself on the training ground. Looks like he is off to Italy though. His one sole appearance for us will no doubt turn into a classic NUFC pub quiz question in 20 years.

Martin Dubravka – N/A

Sacked us off to sign for Man U, so will feel no qualms seeing him leave us this summer.

Kieran Trippier – 10

I think he is the most important player at the club.

Has chipped in with assists, an incredible goal against Manchester City. Quite often he dictates the game and tempo of the team from right back.

He does have a mistake in him and I don’t think he is the best defender in the world actually, but that’s completely outweighed by his influence over this side. Highly likely that even already, he’ll slot in at right back in an all-time NUFC X1 and will go down as one of the club’s best value for money signings ever.

Paul Dummett – N/A

His homegrown / academy player status is probably the only thing that may keep him at the club now. I can’t remember the last time I saw him play.

Sven Botman – 9

A fantastic first season.

He was well above what I expected in the first half of the season. Really looked like the complete centre half.

I think he suffered a little towards the end of the season, looking a little edgy at times but that’s a lot of nitpicking on my end. Already proving to be somewhat of a bargain.

Fabian Schar – 9

His best season at the club by far.

He still has a few mad moments in him and is prone to losing his head for 10 minutes in every game but has really stepped up this season. Can chip in with goals at the other end too.

More than good enough to keep his place next year, irrespective of any centre back that comes into the club.

Jamaal Lascelles – 7

I’m giving him a 7 because at the end of the day, he is still club captain and the morale in the group looks fantastic, which is probably a compliment to Lascelles. Has done ok when he has played.

Jamal Lewis – N/A

Another disappointing campaign from his point of view.

I think we were all expecting much more. Should be sold this summer but it wouldn’t surprise me if he went to another Premier League, or top Championship team, and turned into a half decent left back.

Matt Targett – 6

My biggest disappointment of the campaign.

Moved out of the team for Burn who has done brilliantly. I would have loved to see Targett come into the side on many occasions this season, but it hasn’t happened. With a new left back expected to come in, it is unclear if he’ll be here next season. Must say, every time I have seen him play he has done well.

Emil Krafth – N/A

Such a shame to pick up his injury when he did, especially after making such a good end to the 21-22 season.

Javier Manquillo – 5

Barely featured this season.

Dan Burn – 9

Overall, you really couldn’t give him any less.

He has been a mainstay in the best defence in the league. For the most part he has been very consistent defensively and on rare occasions chipped in with a big goal.

He has had a few poor individual performances at times this season and I thought he looked a bit leggy towards the end of the season.

Could he offer more going forward? I mean, you’d want a left back to do so, but that’s not just going to be him is it? We will look to upgrade on Burn in the summer but he’ll be a key player again next year I am sure.

Joelinton – 10

By far my player of the season.

Anthony Gordon – 6

He obviously didn’t hit the ground running.

ASM – 7

Fantastic at times but for the most part of the season he was below the standard you’d want him at.

Matt Ritchie – 6

Little to no contribution on the pitch but all I hear is of him being such a positive influence behind the scenes.

Ryan Fraser – 3

Probably the one really sour note from the team this season.

Jacob Murphy – 8

I considered giving him higher, but I think I remember him being quite frustrating for most of the first half of the season whenever he came on as a substitute.

I also think any ratings higher than 8 would only be because of how bad he has been before Howe.

He was fantastic once he was brought into the starting line up. He’ll be a key squad player again next season and fully deserved.

Miguel Almiron – 9

Ah, this is a difficult one.

Almiron has scored some huge goals for us this season and without him this season we would have been way off it.

He has his lovers and his haters. I was probably in the hater camp at the start of this season but you can’t ignore the impact his goals and assists have had on the team this season.

His performances at times have left a lot to be desired but his goal contribution to the team in big moments is unquestionable.

Joe Willock – 9

Another player who I have never been fully sold on but now I am fully converted.

What an absolute powerhouse he is. I think if it wasn’t for his most recent injury then he would have found himself in the England team this summer.

Of all the players I am excited to see again next year, Willock is at the top.

Elliott Anderson – 7

Pattern emerging here of players I wasn’t really sold on at the start of the season (and the next player is included in this too!).

For a young lad to have made 27 appearances in a Newcastle side that finished fourth and made a cup final is a fantastic achievement. He has grown in confidence with every appearance this season, so that by the end of it, he now looks like a rightful member of the squad.

Sean Longstaff – 9

We all recently learned we didn’t know how important he was until he was out of the side with injury.

Longstaff’s career has been saved by Eddie Howe – after being decimated by Bruce. His lack of quality on the ball, relative to others, can show at times but his industry, fitness, and desire to go beyond the midfield has made him a key cog in this side.

Bruno – 10

Like Trippier, he is just so central to everything we do.

Even in games when he isn’t 100% at it, he’s still the most important player. Bruno’s attitude and quality has transformed us into a top four club this season. The type of player you build a team around. More often that not, he is the best player on the pitch.

Lewis Miley – N/A

Just the one appearance – excited to see him develop under Howe over the next couple of years.

Callum Wilson – 10

Eighteen goals in thirty six games.

I have been really frustrated by his performances in individual games at times but your striker is paid to score goals, so when he does, that’s all you can really judge him on.

I’m also a big fan of strikers that step up in pressure situations and take penalties… you’d be surprised at how many shy away.

Alexander Isak – 9

It could have been a 10 but I think he has more in him.

I think he’ll be our most important player next season. He has the potential to be one of the best players in the world and I think we are very lucky to have him. Big moments against Fulham, Forest, Brentford.

Belated thanks to Chris Wood, Jonjo Shelvey and Karl Darlow who combined played a total of 28 games for us this season. Wood chipping in with two decent and important goals against Southampton and Leicester away.

