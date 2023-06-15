Opinion

Newcastle United players pick what they think is the 2022/23 NUFC goal of the season

Newcastle United players have each picked what they think was the best NUFC goal of the 2022/23 season.

The stand out for each of them, with plenty goals to choose from.

What would be your goal if choosing?

These are the selections of the Newcastle United players when interviewed by the club’s official media:

Callum Wilson “Probably one of mine…no, I’m joking! I think definitely Miggy’s goal at Fulham, it was a fantastic strike. Dan Burn against Leicester, just because local boy and it was a cup quarter-final, fantastic moment. I think Sean Longstaff as well in the semis, they have more meaning, but I think Miggy’s was quality.”

Alexander Isak “I don’t really remember too many of the goals from the first part of the season but I know Miggy scored some bangers, one of them Bruno chipped it over and on the volley, against Fulham. Then my goal (smiling), well not the goal(!), my build up (for Murphy’s goal at Everton) was a contender…then his (Joe Willock’s) assist for me (against Tottenham) was something you don’t see very often.”

Joe Willock “I think there has been a fair few good goals to be honest. Yes, I think Alex’s assist…or half assist (laughing), his dribble, his amazing dribble against Everton for Jacob (Murphy) was a really tremendous goal.”

Paul Dummett “Best goal for me was probably Miggy Almiron against Fulham. A few passes around the pitch and then him and Bruno link up and a lot of times this season they have done that pass which has worked very well.”

Sven Botman “The one from Joe Willock against Chelsea, it was a nice goal and a very important goal. But of course as well the one from Fabby (Schar) the first of the season. The one from Wilson at Tottenham. I think these three.”

Matt Ritchie “It would be Fabian Schar against Forest on the opening day. Hell of a strike.”

Jacob Murphy My favourite probably, Miggy’s against Fulham, brilliant finish. It was outrageous. A worldie.”

Martin Dubravka “I would pick two. Callum Wilson top corner (at Everton) and Jacob Murphy’s striker from 30 yards against Tottenham.”

Miguel Almiron “I think the goal against Fulham. It’s the one I like best because of the piece of play with Bruno and that’s when my run of goals started!”

Mark Gillespie “Straight away I just think Murph’s goal at Goodison. Obviously the Isak assist, I was sitting there with Dummy watching it and both of us had seen nothing like it before live. The skill and dribble.”

Kieran Trippier “Goal of the season I would give to Miggy at Fulham. A great finish and fantastic season.”

Anthony Gordon “I would go Jacob Murphy against Spurs. Great touch, unexpected, just got it out of his feet and let the shot off, a top finish.”

Matt Targett “Miggy at Fulham is the stand out one.”

Dan Burn “There has been some good ones. Fabby’s against Nottingham (Forest) was good but I’m going to go for Miggy’s against Fulham. I just think technically that is the toughest goal.”

Bruno Guimaraes “We did a lot. I would say Miggy against Fulham. I would say Isak with Willock assist (against Tottenham).”

Sean Longstaff “The one that sticks out for me is Miggy at Fulham. I remember at the time being in shock that he’d done it, everything about it was unbelievable.”

Emil Krafth “I have two. Miggy and his volley at Fulham. Then when Isak decided to dribble the whole team for Murph to tap it in.”

Elliot Anderson “For me, Miggy Almiron against Fulham away. Great goal, him and Bruno, loved it.”

