Opinion

Newcastle United players pick their moment of the season

Newcastle United players have each picked their moment of the 2022/23 season.

The stand out for each of them, with plenty to choose from.

What would be your moment if choosing?

These are the selections of the Newcastle United players when interviewed by the club’s official media:

Sean Longstaff

“Second leg of the semi final was really special.”

Elliot Anderson

“I’m going to go with Monday night against Leicester, qualifying for Champions League and for me I was on the pitch for quite a while. So a good night for and a great one for the team.”

Anthony Gordon

“My moment of the season would be the Spurs game. That was a big game, Champions League slots very close at the time. I just felt we stepped up massively.”

Alexander Isak

“It was the final whistle qualification for the Champions League. Relief, happiness.”

Joe Willock

“Champions League. We got our target. All the hard work we had put in, paid back in that moment.”

Matt Targett

“I would say two. Seeing the Newcastle fans at Wembley and the point that guarantees Champions League. To get over the line was a nice reward for everyone.”

Bruno

“I would say two were very special. The 6-1 v Tottenham and the 2-0 against Man Utd. I think after this game we believed.”

Emil Krafth

“If picking a game I would probably pick Spurs at home. The game was fantastic, we just scored and scored and scored. The atmosphere was just amazing.”

Mark Gillespie

“I think Burney’s goal in the quarter-final against Leicester and then Longy to get two in the semi, to send your hometown club to Wembley, it was brilliant to see that.”

Matt Ritchie

“Man U at home. I think it solidified that we are a top top team.”

Sven Botman

“Lot of good moments. Wembley was a nice one but because we didn’t win it, Chelsea at home. It was confirmation that we are competing with the big teams.”

Martin Dubravka

“I think last home match against Leicester because we secured Champions League. A big success for our team and our city.”

Jacob Murphy

“Champions League qualification. We are going on a European journey.”

Kieran Trippier

“Getting over the line for the Champions League.”

Dan Burn

“The home semi v Southampton, the atmosphere made it so emotional.”

