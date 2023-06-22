Opinion

Newcastle United players pick their 2022/23 NUFC unsung heroes

Newcastle United players have each picked who they think was the NUFC unsung hero of the 2022/23 season.

The stand out for each of them.

Who would be your unsung hero if choosing from amongst the Newcastle United players?

These are the selections of the Newcastle United players when interviewed by the club’s official media:

Sean Longstaff:

“I think I have got three who stick out.

“Dan Burn is one of them, so important to how we play. A massive leader.

“Another one is Fabby.

“Sven Botman has deservedly got a lot of praise but if it wasn’t for Fabby, the team wouldn’t function how it does.

“I think we all knew how good he was

“Murph has been unbelievable. When the team has done really well, Murph has been in the team.”

Matt Ritchie:

“I would say Derek the maintenance guy but on the pitch, I wouldn’t say unsung…because he is very well recognised, but Nick Pope has been instrumental to our success. Big saves throughout the whole season, not just the last one against Leicester. He has been unbelievable.”

Kieran Trippier:

“I think Sean Longstaff.

“He has performed at such a high level.

“You see the difference of the energy, the play that he has when he isn’t in the team. A difference there to be seen.”

Mark Gillespie:

“I think it’s a tough one, one that springs to mind is Joe Willock, he has been outstanding all season, works really hard.

“A top lad as well.”

Dan Burn:

“Matty Ritchie.

“The last few weeks we missed him in training. Just how vocal he is and how he drives training with his standards.

“He has probably not got as many games as he would like but I think every time he comes in he sets an example, not just the young lads but also the more experienced lads like me.”

Elliot Anderson:

“Sean Longstaff.

“I think he has been pivotal to the team. I think he does lots of things that people don’t notice.”

Alexander Isak:

“I would probably say Sean Longstaff.

“I think he has been brilliant.

“Does that dirty work.”

Joe Wilock:

“I would say Jacob Murphy.

” A tremendous player but having him around the dressing room…for other players seeing such a professional, how he has reacted when not making the team.”

Bruno Guimaraes:

“I would say Matt Ritchie.

“He is very important for us, he is a leader, he is always speaking in the dressing room.

“The staff – I would say the analyst about the team. Important as well.”

Martin Dubravka:

“I would say Joe Willock.

“I think this guy deserves much more credit.”

Anthony Gordon:

“For me it would be Matt Ritchie, 100%.

“What he brings off the pitch as well on it.

“He is shouting and giving you advice on the training pitch and in games.

“You can hear him when you are playing in games, all of the time, over the crowd, it is crazy.

“He has helped me a lot since I came here.”

Sven Botman:

“Longstaff, because he has just been so important for us this season, I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves.”

Paul Dummett:

“I am going with my mate Mark Gillespie.

“Every day in training he is working as hard as he can, helping the team.

“Every match he travels to every game, home and away, preparing the players for the match.

“He does a lot of work behind the scenes that nobody sees.”

Jacob Murphy:

“My buddy in midfield, Sean Longstaff.

“He is the glue to the right hand side, Mr Consistent.

“Three Lungs I like to call him, he is here, there, everywhere

“He doesn’t get the plaudits he deserves.”

Callum Wilson:

“Graeme Jones.

“He has been here in the hard times and now enjoying the good.

“He was here with Bruce, came in and did a fantastic job. Helped save us. Still around, still giving plenty of energy and quality in training.

“His huddles will stick with me for a long time.”

Matt Targett:

“Sean Longstaff, what he does for the team is incredible.”

Miguel Almiron:

“I think for me it is Dani (Marti), our physio at Newcastle, because he has a job that most people don’t know that he is doing it.

“Every day he helps me and all my colleagues.

“I have to thank him and all the medical staff.”

