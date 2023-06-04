Opinion

Newcastle United players – All 27 rated for 2022/23 season via independent rankings

The Newcastle United players have now completed their Premier League season.

A 1-1 draw at Chelsea seeing Eddie Howe’s team head off into the summer break.

In the 38 Premier League matches of the season it was 71 points accumulated, via nineteen wins, fourteen draws and just five defeats.

How about individuals though?

In total, 27 different Newcastle United players contributed in the Premier League during this 2022/23 season.

So how would you rate / rank the 27?

Interesting to look at how these independent stats based ratings have evaluated the 27 Newcastle United players.

‘The whoscored ratings use data from every single Premier League match, over 200 raw statistics included in the automated calculation of a player’s rating, weighted according to their influence within the game.

Every event of importance is taken into account, with a positive or negative effect on ratings weighted in relation to its area on the pitch and its outcome.’

With the season now ended, whoscored have updated their ratings, showing the season contributions of the 267 Newcastle United players (before each player is their average match rating out of 10.00, then how many starts (sub appearances in brackets) and finally the number of minutes on the pitch):

7.41 Kieran Trippier 38(0) 3,348

7.24 Joelinton 30(2) 2,664

7.18 Bruno Guimarãaes 32(0) 2,735

7.06 Alexander Isak 17(5) 1,527

7.05 Fabian Schar 36(0) 3,209

6.98 Martin Dubravka 1(1) 156

6.92 Callum Wilson 21(10) 1,887

6.91 Miguel Almirón 29(5) 2,508

6.88 Joseph Willock 31(4) 2,578

6.80 Allan Saint-Maximin 12(13) 1,119

6.77 Dan Burn 35(3) 3,117

6.74 Sven Botman 35(1) 3,129

6.70 Nick Pope 37(0) 3,262

6.64 Sean Longstaff 28(5) 2,517

6.43 Jacob Murphy 14(22) 1,246

6.39 Matt Targett 6(11) 603

6.33 Lewis Miley 0(1) 16

6.30 Elliot Anderson 3(19) 396

6.29 Chris Wood 4(14) 440

6.25 Anthony Gordon 4(12) 482

6.24 Ryan Fraser 3(5) 311

6.19 Javier Manquillo 0(4) 34

6.12 Matt Ritchie 0(7) 35

6.04 Jamaal Lascelles 4(5) 217

6.03 Jonjo Shelvey 0(3) 34

6.00 Emil Krafth 0(1) 1

5.95 Jamal Lewis 0(2) 9

Interesting stuff.

With a stats based system you are always going to get the odd strange inconsistency and whilst I agree with many of the NUFC ratings for those towards the top…

I think that Seven Botman (6.74) and Nick Pope (6.70) down in twelfth and thirteenth respectively, with those average ratings lower than 7.00, are bizarre!

