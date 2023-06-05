News

Newcastle United player of the month announced – May 2023

The latest winner of the Newcastle United player of the month accolade has been revealed.

This award for May 2023.

The club announcing Callum Wilson as the winner.

The striker following up his April Newcastle United player of the month award.

Callum Wilson in outstanding form as the season went on.

The number nine scoring 11 goals in Newcastle’s final 12 Premier League games, making a massive contribution to the final top four finish.

What makes it all the more remarkable, is that Callum Wilson only started five of the twelve games in the last two months of the season, coming off the bench in another six.

In May, the NUFC striker scored twice in the game at Elland Road to help secure a valuable point.

Whilst Callum Wilson played a key role in that crucial 4-1 home victory over Brighton, scoring one and then an assist for Bruno Guimaraes.

Wilson ending up as the top Newcastle United scorer this past season as well.

