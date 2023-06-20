Opinion

Newcastle United owners splash the cash – Who’s next to join the money-go-round?

Funny money seems to go hand in hand with the English Premier League. Those of us who are not directly involved in elite football — so exclude players, managers, owners and agents — often wonder what the heck is going on.

Incredible transfer fees, unbelievable salaries, long-term contracts offered for and to young men with little top-class experience.

A generation ago, the best overseas players tended to join English clubs once they had built a reputation at home. Nowadays, scouting networks cover the world, luring boys to London, Manchester, Liverpool and nearly every other city that has a Premier League money-making machine.

So what? That’s the established order. And if we judge the success of the EPL by the frequency with which English clubs win UEFA competitions, the pre-eminence of what Sky loves to call “the world’s greatest league” is difficult to dispute.

However, there’s a new kid on the block, one rather more familiar to fans of Newcastle United than to those of other elite clubs. And this newbie is now shaking up a lot more than the Magpies.

The Saudi Arabian PIF (80% Newcastle United owners), having helped Eddie and his Hot Rods to break into a top four that had been the almost exclusive preserve of six rivals, recently bought 75% stakes in four domestic clubs, namely Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal. This month’s deal is intended to further the Saudi state’s stated ambition to run one of the world top 10 leagues. And who can say this is a pipedream? After all, its neighbours in Dubai hosted the World Cup, which presumably put a few noses out of joint.

We’ve seen this before, of course, notably in North America, where there has been more than one attempt to spread the word on the beautiful game. I’m no expert on US sport but basketball, baseball and grid-iron seem to hold an unbreakable grip on the citizens. Good old soccer is apparently not in the top three on the other side of the pond.

The Middle East is a different proposition. I see no other ball sport holding the region in thrall. Four legs good, two legs bad, as George Orwell wrote in Animal Farm. For decades, horse racing around the world has been bolstered by Arab money. Which in many ways is fitting, because every thoroughbred is directly descended from one of three Arabian stallions. The Byerley Turk, the Darley Arabian and the Godolphin Arabian were imported to England between the 1680s and the 1720s.

That Arab money is now being pumped into football. A certain Cristiano Ronaldo, having reached the pinnacle of the professional game in Europe, joined Al-Nassr in January. Which just goes to prove that those “experts” who reckoned the 80% Newcastle United owners would be buying the biggest stars for megabucks, or rather petro-dollars, were sort-of right all along . . .

Every day the BBC online round-up of media transfer gossip tells tall tales of comings and goings. This month a trend has emerged, featuring a small club in west London who fell from grace last season. A club now looking to unload some costly assets. Here’s a quick round-up of the latest rumours:

Chelsea and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, has been offered a deal worth up to £20m a season by Al-Hilal, says The Guardian.

Chelsea and Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 30, is in talks to join Al-Nassr, says Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 31, has agreed terms with Al-Hilal, says Ekrem Konur.

Chelsea are looking to sell Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, and Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy, 31, to Saudi clubs, says Mundo Deportivo.

Spot a pattern?

Players who are probably past their best looking for a final pay bonanza?

One Middle Eastern state determined to rule the roost among its neighbours by splashing the cash? Or, more intriguingly, Saudi Arabia’s PIF getting into bed with an American-owned small club in west London, thus saving it from possible financial ruin?

Perhaps all of the above or none of them. And perhaps the considerable reach of the PIF will extend itself to the players of a club far more important than the one formerly known as Chelski.

I’ve done a double-take once or twice this month when reading online headlines such as: “Newcastle United owners offer £30m for Premier League star”. Bit of a tease, of course, because our owners also have Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and the rest in their portfolio.

But how long until a Newcastle United player swaps clubs and leagues while retaining his current employer? If and when it happens, expect howls of outrage from our rivals in the Premier League relating to that funny old money.

Saudi clubs are not bound by UEFA’s rules on spending, so there is no limit to the salaries the PIF can offer footballers now playing in England and other elite leagues.

Neither, presumably, will the PIF be outbid by the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal when transfer fees are negotiated. Though if the Qatar Islamic Bank buys the Salford Reds, all bets are off.

Watch this space.

