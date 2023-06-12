Transfer Market

Newcastle United official announcement – Yankuba Minteh becomes first NUFC summer signing

Yankuba Minteh has signed for Newcastle United.

An official club announcement on Monday revealing the news.

Yankuba Minteh becoming the first Newcastle United recruit of this summer 2023 window.

Newcastle United official announcement – 12 June 2023:

Newcastle United have completed a deal to sign 18-year-old Gambia forward Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense Boldklub (OB), subject to approval.

The promising attacker will officially complete his move to the Magpies on 1st July 2023 before immediately joining Dutch champions and fellow UEFA Champions League competitors Feyenoord on loan for the 2023/24 season.

A highly coveted prospect, Minteh has already made 17 senior appearances for OB in the Danish Superliga, scoring four goals and registering six assists.

Newcastle United sporting director, Dan Ashworth, said: “We are very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba’s high potential to Newcastle United.

“He has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark, and he has a promising career ahead of him. We look forward to working with him in this exciting phase of his development, and we’re excited to see how he performs at Feyenoord, a club that also has a strong development record of its own.

“As well as supporting the first team with players for the here and now, we have a clear philosophy to invest in emerging talent and we want to provide a player pathway that will help to build and sustain long-term success.”

