News

Newcastle United official announcement – New shirt sponsor for 2023/24 made public

The new Newcastle United shirt sponsor has been revealed.

A Newcastle United official announcement (see below) on Friday afternoon confirming that it is Sela.

The club declaring it to be a ‘multi-year’ agreement.

Newcastle United official announcement – 9 June 2023:

Newcastle United is delighted to announce a new multi-year front of shirt partnership with Sela, a pioneering destination and experiences organisation.

After achieving a fourth-place finish in the 2022/23 Premier League season, Newcastle United will proudly showcase Sela at the front and centre of its iconic shirts as the club embarks upon a long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/24 campaign.

The agreement between the two rapidly growing organisations will see them uniting at an exciting stage in their respective journeys, with Sela – the driving force behind a wide range of spectacular events, iconic destinations, and attractions in the Middle East – becoming Newcastle United’s front of shirt partner.

Sela brings brands and people together by creating, constructing and operating unique destinations and recreational experiences. Created in Saudi Arabia and with its origins in the sports events industry, Sela continues to provide comprehensive football opportunities from elite to grassroots level locally and internationally.

As well as bringing global sports and entertainment events to the Middle East, Sela has delivered iconic properties and attractions. Its portfolio includes the Riyadh Boulevard, Riyadh City and Boulevard World entertainment experience venues, and the luxury VIA Riyadh complex, as well as the state-of-the-art Jeddah Superdome and Jeddah Yacht Club and Marina, to name a few.

The agreement represents an integral part of Sela’s continuing global expansion. The partnership with Newcastle United will reach, engage and connect with the Magpies’ rapidly growing global fanbase and audience through a range of physical and digital activations.

Darren Eales, CEO at Newcastle United, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sela as our new front-of-shirt partner. This partnership follows a highly competitive commercial process and we believe we have found the perfect front of shirt partner to support us in reaching our objectives on and off the pitch.

“We team up at an exciting time in the history of both organisations given both share an ambitious vision to expand their brands globally.

“Fan engagement is central to what we do at Newcastle United and, in Sela, we are partnering with an organisation with shared interests that has delivered incredible events and experiences to millions of people over many years.

“Closer to home, we will work closely on the design and operation of a new fan zone area at St. James’ Park, taking inspiration from Sela’s incredible properties elsewhere.”

Peter Silverstone, Newcastle United’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Sela joins us on our exciting journey back into the UEFA Champions League, enabling us to reach and engage with an even greater global audience together. We are proud to put their brand at the front and centre of our next stage of growth as an elite global Premier League club.

“Our partnership will provide a key gateway to growing our fanbase globally, and specifically in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, while showcasing Sela’s activities and iconic destinations and properties, as they look to diversify their business activities in the UK and beyond.

“Sela has an incredible track record in delivering experiences across recreational sectors, and particularly in marketing sporting assets and properties including the Spanish Super Cup and Italian Super Cup.

“We believe they will market our club and brand accordingly, boosting our aim to be the most supported Premier League club in Saudi Arabia – a country with a young, digitally-savvy population that is hugely passionate about football.

“We look forward to announcing further details of our partnership in due course.”

Ibrahim Mohtaseb, Senior Vice President at Sela, commented: “This partnership is about Sela being part of the next chapter for the club.

“It’s about us supporting the men’s, women’s and Academy teams. And it’s about bringing to life world-class experiences, which is at the heart of what we do as a company.

“For Sela, it all started with football more than 25 years ago. Today, we have grown into a multi-faceted company creating experiences and amazing destinations that millions of people enjoy each year, across a range of sport, entertainment, hospitality and retail settings. Now we are embarking on the next stage of our international growth.

“Where we can put our resources and innovation to good use for the benefit of fans, the club and the wider communities it serves, we will do so.”

Newcastle’s 2023/24 home kit, with the new Sela branding, will be available for supporters to buy in store and online at shop.nufc.co.uk from 8am BST on Saturday, 10th June.’

