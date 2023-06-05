News

Newcastle United official announcement – New deal struck with FUN88

A bit of a surprise FUN88 announcement made by Newcastle United.

The club’s owners had previously come to a deal with the shirt sponsor.

Compensating FUN88 for agreeing to end their front of shirt arrangement years before the deal agreed with Mike Ashley was due to an end.

That cheap as chips deal set to be replaced by a new front of shirt sponsor paying at least four times as much as the £6m or so FUN88 were paying per season.

Monday afternoon’s announcement though, revealing that FUN88 will now become NUFC’s ‘official Asian betting partner’ for years to come.

No mention as to how much this deal is worth to Newcastle United and indeed, you have to suspect that this is potentially part of the compensation package agreed to end the shirt sponsorship deal earlier.

However, what I think we can believe for sure, is that this will be one of many sponsorship / commercial arrangements Newcastle United will announce this summer. especially now NUFC are a ‘Champions League‘ club once again.

Newcastle United new FUN88 announcement – 5 June 2023:

‘FUN88 has become Newcastle United’s official Asian betting partner in a multi-year deal from the 2023/2024 season onwards.

FUN88, one of Asia’s leading betting and gaming sites, has built strong ties with Newcastle United and its supporters since becoming the club’s principal sponsor at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign, with the brand’s logo featured on the front of the Magpies’ kits and training wear for a total of six seasons.

The partnership will continue to support with the club’s commercial growth in Asia through FUN88, offering in-market initiatives, official club merchandise and VIP experiences for supporters.

The club thanks FUN88 for its support over the past six campaigns and looks forward to working together over coming seasons.’

