Newcastle United official announcement Friday – ‘Huge milestone for the club’

A Newcastle United official announcement on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United official Twitter account delaring ‘Another huge milestone for our club, Newcastle United women’s team

will become a full-time professional football club ahead of the 2023/24 season!’

Great news indeed on the back of finishing top in the fourth tier last season and getting promotion.

Newcastle United official announcement – 23 June 2023:

‘Newcastle United Women will become the first full-time professional football club in FA Women’s National League history for the upcoming 2023/24 season – one year on from the club becoming an official part of Newcastle United Football Club.

The historic move follows the team’s promotion to the FA Women’s National League Northern Premier Division – the third tier of the national women’s pyramid, with the Magpies winning the Division One North title last season on a semi-professional basis.

Under the stewardship of head of women’s football Su Cumming and head coach Becky Langley, Newcastle United Women are inspiring a new generation of players in the North East, with a new development squad introduced in 2022 to provide a talent pathway into the first team.

Newcastle United Women’s first team squad will now have an opportunity to dedicate themselves full-time as they pursue further success, with the ultimate aim of reaching the Women’s Super League.

As well as receiving competitive salaries, the players will be able to train throughout the week and will have access to professional equipment, treatment and injury-prevention facilities, while continuing to play home matches at Kingston Park.

Darren Eales, Newcastle United’s CEO, said: “This is an historic moment for our Newcastle United family and for the women’s game regionally, nationally and beyond.

“Newcastle United Women is a hugely important part of our vision for the club, and this is the right step at the right time as we strive for sustainable success.

“I’d like to thank our owners for their incredible support and congratulate Su, Becky and all the players and staff for their achievements so far. We look forward to the exciting journey ahead.”

Dan Ashworth, Newcastle United’s sporting director, commented: “The success of Newcastle United Women is an integral part of our sporting objectives and we are delighted to support the team’s progress by building a professional model around them.

“Becky and the players have shown incredible dedication, and turning full-time will enable them to fully concentrate on their careers and the next chapter of Newcastle United Women as fully supported professionals.”

Newcastle United Women’s head coach, Becky Langley, said: “This is a monumental moment for Newcastle United Women and the FA Women’s National League.

“We hope to be a leading light in the movement towards professionalism in the women’s game and inspire women and girls who dream of pursuing a career in football.

“We have worked incredibly hard to get here and I’m so excited to work with the players as we help them to be the best athletes they can be.”

