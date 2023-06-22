News

Newcastle United official announcement – 3 Newcastle United fans events planned in July

Newcastle United fans have the chance to register their interest in attending three official club events.

The three get togethers will take place during the pre-season schedule of matches in the USA in July.

The official club announcement (see below) revealing that the three Newcastle United fans events will take place in central locations in Atlanta, Philadelphia and New Jersey.

Newcastle United official announcement – 22 June 2023:

‘Newcastle United will be hosting fan events in the USA this summer as the club heads to three cities as part of the first ever Premier League Summer Series this July.

Eddie Howe’s side head Stateside as one of six Premier League clubs for the tournament, where the Magpies will play three games in three cities between Sunday 23rd and Friday 28th July.

The club’s schedule gets under way in Philadelphia with a game against Aston Villa (Sunday 23rd July), before heading to Atlanta to take on Chelsea (Wednesday 26th July), with a final game against Brighton in New Jersey (Friday 28th July).

Throughout the trip, the club will be holding a number of informal supporter meet and greet sessions, which will feature a question and answer session with a Magpies legend, along with giveaways, competitions and food and drinks offers.

The club has held a number of similar supporter events in recent months which have proven to be popular and demand to attend the ones in the USA are expected to be high.

Capacities of the venues may vary, therefore we are taking registrations of interest at this stage. Should events be oversubscribed then the club will conduct a ballot. The registration process will close on Friday 30th June 2023. All three events will be free of charge.

Venues will be confirmed in coming weeks, with each event taking place in central locations in Atlanta, Philadelphia and New Jersey.

The club will notify successful registrations via email by 7th July for all three of the events.

You can register your interest to attend these events by clicking on the link here.

Newcastle United is working closely with the Premier League on a number of supporter initiatives throughout the Summer Series in the USA, including matchday fanzones and fan events. There will be more detail on these in due course.

For more information on Newcastle United’s preseason in the US and the Premier League Summer Series, please visit www.premierleague.com.’

