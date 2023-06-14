Newcastle United official announcement – 2023/24 retained list made public
A Newcastle United official announcement on Wednesday afternoon has revealed the club’s retained list for the 2023/24 season.
The club releasing details of who will and won’t be at St James’ Park next season.
Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff amongst those who won’t be.
Newcastle United official announcement – 14 June 2023:
Newcastle United has confirmed the club’s retained list for the 2023/24 season.
Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff are among the players who will leave the Magpies at the end of their contracts, although the latter will continue to receive treatment on the knee injury he suffered in December last year.
Clark, 33, joined United from Aston Villa in August 2016 and was the club’s player of the year as they won the Championship title in his first campaign. He made 127 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions, scoring 11 times, and spent last season on loan with Sheffield United, helping them gain promotion to the top flight.
Academy product Longstaff famously scored the winner on his Premier League debut against Manchester United in October 2019. He netted three further goals in a total of 20 appearances, and has spent time on loan with Aberdeen, Mansfield Town and Colchester United. The former England under-20 international is currently undergoing rehabilitation from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which the club are supporting him through.
The club have triggered an option to retain Matt Ritchie’s services for another season, while offers have been made to Paul Dummett and Loris Karius. The club have taken an option to extend Mark Gillespie’s contract for another year, while Dan Burn has activated another year on his existing contract based on appearances.
Chris Wood will make a permanent move to Nottingham Forest on 1st July after spending the second half of last season on loan at the City Ground.
Also leaving the club are Harry Barclay, Niall Brookwell, Dan Langley, Joe Oliver, Josh Stewart and Isaac Westendorf.
United have activated options to extend the stays of Amadou Diallo and Michael Ndiweni while contract offers have been made to Will Brown, Nathan Carlyon, Kyle Crossley, James Huntley, Jamie Miley and Josh Scott.
At under-18 level, second-year scholars Ben Parkinson and Ciaran Thompson have agreed professional contracts while Eden Page has taken the option of a third-year scholarship as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury.
Beau Beresford, Steven Bessent, Lucas Cooper, Callum McNally and Nathan Nkunku will depart the Academy this summer.
Newcastle United thanks all of the players leaving St. James’ Park for their efforts and wishes them every success for the future.
Free transfer
Harry Barclay
Niall Brookwell
Ciaran Clark
Dan Langley
Matty Longstaff
Joe Oliver
Josh Stewart
Isaac Westendorf
Contract offer made
Paul Dummett
Loris Karius
Aged 24 or over under contract
Miguel Almirón
Dan Burn
Karl Darlow
Martin Dúbravka
Ryan Fraser
Mark Gillespie
Bruno Guimarães
Isaac Hayden
Jeff Hendrick
Joelinton
Emil Krafth
Jamaal Lascelles
Jamal Lewis
Sean Longstaff
Javier Manquillo
Jacob Murphy
Nick Pope
Allan Saint-Maximin
Fabian Schär
Matt Targett
Kieran Trippier
Rodrigo Vilca
Callum Wilson
Chris Wood *
* Will join Nottingham Forest on 1st July 2023
Aged under 24 under contract
Elliot Anderson
Harrison Ashby
Matt Bondswell
Sven Botman
Reece Byrne
Lucas De Bolle
Amadou Diallo
Cameron Ferguson
Anthony Gordon
Jordan Hackett
Alexander Isak
Garang Kuol
Charlie McArthur
Alex Murphy
Michael Ndiweni
Remi Savage
Jude Smith
Ellis Stanton
Dylan Stephenson
Max Thompson
Jay Turner-Cooke
Kell Watts
Joe White
Charlie Wiggett
Joe Willock
Aged under 24 offered contract
Will Brown
Nathan Carlyon
Kyle Crossley
James Huntley
Jamie Miley
Josh Scott
