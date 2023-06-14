News

Newcastle United official announcement – 2023/24 retained list made public

A Newcastle United official announcement on Wednesday afternoon has revealed the club’s retained list for the 2023/24 season.

The club releasing details of who will and won’t be at St James’ Park next season.

Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff amongst those who won’t be.

Newcastle United official announcement – 14 June 2023:

Newcastle United has confirmed the club’s retained list for the 2023/24 season.

Ciaran Clark and Matty Longstaff are among the players who will leave the Magpies at the end of their contracts, although the latter will continue to receive treatment on the knee injury he suffered in December last year.

Clark, 33, joined United from Aston Villa in August 2016 and was the club’s player of the year as they won the Championship title in his first campaign. He made 127 appearances for the Magpies in all competitions, scoring 11 times, and spent last season on loan with Sheffield United, helping them gain promotion to the top flight.

Academy product Longstaff famously scored the winner on his Premier League debut against Manchester United in October 2019. He netted three further goals in a total of 20 appearances, and has spent time on loan with Aberdeen, Mansfield Town and Colchester United. The former England under-20 international is currently undergoing rehabilitation from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which the club are supporting him through.

The club have triggered an option to retain Matt Ritchie’s services for another season, while offers have been made to Paul Dummett and Loris Karius. The club have taken an option to extend Mark Gillespie’s contract for another year, while Dan Burn has activated another year on his existing contract based on appearances.

Chris Wood will make a permanent move to Nottingham Forest on 1st July after spending the second half of last season on loan at the City Ground.

Also leaving the club are Harry Barclay, Niall Brookwell, Dan Langley, Joe Oliver, Josh Stewart and Isaac Westendorf.

United have activated options to extend the stays of Amadou Diallo and Michael Ndiweni while contract offers have been made to Will Brown, Nathan Carlyon, Kyle Crossley, James Huntley, Jamie Miley and Josh Scott.

At under-18 level, second-year scholars Ben Parkinson and Ciaran Thompson have agreed professional contracts while Eden Page has taken the option of a third-year scholarship as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury.

Beau Beresford, Steven Bessent, Lucas Cooper, Callum McNally and Nathan Nkunku will depart the Academy this summer.

Newcastle United thanks all of the players leaving St. James’ Park for their efforts and wishes them every success for the future.

Free transfer

Harry Barclay

Niall Brookwell

Ciaran Clark

Dan Langley

Matty Longstaff

Joe Oliver

Josh Stewart

Isaac Westendorf

Contract offer made

Paul Dummett

Loris Karius

Aged 24 or over under contract

Miguel Almirón

Dan Burn

Karl Darlow

Martin Dúbravka

Ryan Fraser

Mark Gillespie

Bruno Guimarães

Isaac Hayden

Jeff Hendrick

Joelinton

Emil Krafth

Jamaal Lascelles

Jamal Lewis

Sean Longstaff

Javier Manquillo

Jacob Murphy

Nick Pope

Allan Saint-Maximin

Fabian Schär

Matt Targett

Kieran Trippier

Rodrigo Vilca

Callum Wilson

Chris Wood *

* Will join Nottingham Forest on 1st July 2023

Aged under 24 under contract

Elliot Anderson

Harrison Ashby

Matt Bondswell

Sven Botman

Reece Byrne

Lucas De Bolle

Amadou Diallo

Cameron Ferguson

Anthony Gordon

Jordan Hackett

Alexander Isak

Garang Kuol

Charlie McArthur

Alex Murphy

Michael Ndiweni

Remi Savage

Jude Smith

Ellis Stanton

Dylan Stephenson

Max Thompson

Jay Turner-Cooke

Kell Watts

Joe White

Charlie Wiggett

Joe Willock

Aged under 24 offered contract

Will Brown

Nathan Carlyon

Kyle Crossley

James Huntley

Jamie Miley

Josh Scott

